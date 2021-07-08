Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Nathan Thompson, 41, of 1806 S. 26th St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Thompson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Benito Barajas, 68, 123 N. Bailey St. in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault. Barajas was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Matthew Bollinger, 46, of 17 Shamsie Drive in Ward, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and tampering with physical evidence. Bollinger was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Dakota Doctor, 23, of 1332 AQ Circle in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Doctor was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Quintavious Johnson, 20, of 123 W. Augusta Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary and criminal mischief. Johnson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.