NWA Letters to the Editor

Not enemies, but each

is free to make choices

I have read several letters to the editor about the pros and cons of getting the vaccine or wearing a mask.

It occurred to me that while we are pointing fingers, calling each other names and beginning to dislike and distrust our friends, families and neighbors, what are we not paying attention to? What is being done behind our backs or, for that matter, right in front of us.

This is America: We are free to make our own choices and to live with the outcome. I am not your enemy. You are not my enemy. Keep each other safe, they say. Then don't drive a car, you might hit someone and kill them. Don't get in a boat, or go swimming; you might drown. Don't leave your house; someone might die.

For goodness sakes, life is passing us by as we sit and worry, worry, worry. We must realize that we only have a few days God has given us. Love, God, love your neighbor, hug on each other and especially your family. Stop pointing fingers. You don't know another person's heart, circumstances and reasons for making the decisions they make. It's their business.

Remember the old saying "Mind your own business and you won't be minding mine." God's got this. Maybe it's time to turn to Him, ask forgiveness and stop sinning. Now, I'm pointing to myself.

I'll do it. Will you?

Phyllis Farish

Bella Vista

'Already educated' can

make moves for change

Art Hobson, in his editorial "Through the Bottleneck," enumerates almost all of mankind's problems. But he failed to include the stranglehold the oligarchs (rich industrialists controlling multinational corporate purse strings) have on our political system. And his prescribed cure, education, is too slow and uncertain. After all, Arkansas some years ago tried to ban using a history text by eminent historian Howard Zinn, because it revealed the actual history of the United States. The state preferred to continue teaching mythologized "patriotic" history in K-12th grades.

If the world is to be saved, it will be by decisive action of the already educated. There are movements afoot to address all of those problems. A few examples are: Move To Amend's effort to address corporate excess; Citizens Climate Lobby's attempts to address carbon pollution; the American Civil Liberties Union's and Natural Resources Defense Council's focus on personal and environmental injustice; the peaceful Quakers' push to address faith without hostility; the thoughtful Humanists' desire to address ethics without faith, etc.

Supporting one or more of these movements would be proof that one has put one's education to good use. And thank you, Mr. Hobson, for your thought-provoking editorial.

Al Brooks

Waldron

Surplus provides sign

there's room for a cut

Reading in the July 3 Democrat-Gazette, I see Arkansas has a record state surplus of $945.7 million. While I applaud our state for requiring a balanced budget, I believe it is time to consider reducing our individual income tax rate. Only Louisiana has a higher tax rate than Arkansas. All other adjoining states have a lower tax rate than us.

My main concern is that politicians love to spend money rather than reduce tax revenues. I wonder how many of the pols in Little Rock would support a reduction in individual tax rates.

Pete Rathmell

Garfield