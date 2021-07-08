GOLF

Cabrera convicted

Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera, a former Masters and U.S. Open champion, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner. A court in the province of Cordoba, 500 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, convicted the 51-year-old for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018. Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately. The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest. Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January. Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.

FOOTBALL

CFL, XFL end talks

The Canadian Football League's partnership talks with the XFL have ended. In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership. Neither side said who initiated talks, only that they'd agreed to collaborating on ways to grow football. That came to an end Wednesday. "Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive," CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time." The CFL didn't play in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. It's scheduled to begin a 14-game campaign Aug. 5. Training camps are slated to open Saturday.

BASEBALL

Kershaw lands on IL

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation. Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18. In his previous start, allowed three runs in four innings at Washington on July 3, throwing 54 pitches in a rain-shortened game. He had been scheduled to start against Arizona on Friday.

Cubs' Arrieta sidelined

The Cubs placed struggling right-hander Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right hamstring tightness and recalled righty Cory Abbott from Class AAA Iowa. In a 15-10 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Arrieta matched the second-shortest start of his big league career, lasting just 12/3 innings for his second consecutive outing. He gave up seven runs, tying a season high, and six hits after getting hit hard in Chicago's 15-7 loss at Milwaukee last week. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-5 with a 9.67 ERA in eight starts since winning at Pittsburgh on May 25. For the season, Arrieta is 5-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 17 starts.

White Sox release Eaton

The Chicago White Sox designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment Wednesday to make room for the return from the injured list of outfielder Adam Engel. The 32-year-old Eaton, in his 10th major league season, batted .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games. He had 5 home runs and 28 RBI in his second stint with the White Sox, whom he played for from 2014-16. Eaton spent the previous four years with the Washington Nationals, winning a World Series with them in 2019.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ex-F1 driver dies at 79

Argentinian driver Carlos Reutemann, who won 12 Formula 1 races, died on Wednesday at the age of 79. He made his debut in the sport in 1972 and raced until 1982 for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams. He was on the podium 45 times and registered six pole positions. Reutemann was the title runner-up in 1981, finishing one point behind Brazilian Nelson Piquet. The former driver, who also had a career in politics, was hospitalized last month with digestive problems. His health started to deteriorate in 2017 after he was diagnosed with liver cancer.