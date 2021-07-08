Ohtani's record-setting HR sends Angels past Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani fouled a 2-2 pitch off his ankle in the fifth inning. He fouled the next pitch off his leg, just above his knee.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger shook off the pain, stepped back in and immediately hit a 433-foot home run that gave him a new place in Japanese baseball history.

"That's how tough he is," Angels Manager Joe Maddon said. "He stayed in there, got himself right and hit a homer."

Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd home run and broke the single-season major league record for home runs by a Japanese player during the Angels' 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Fellow All-Star Jared Walsh homered twice for the Angels, who won for the sixth time in seven games and took two of three from the AL-leading Red Sox on another landmark day for Los Angeles' two-way superstar.

A day after Ohtani pitched seven innings to beat Boston, he broke Hideki Matsui's record with his solo shot to right off Eduardo Rodríguez (6-5), putting the Angels ahead to stay in the fifth inning.

Matsui hit 31 home runs for the Yankees in 2004, but Ohtani surpassed the mark in just 81 games before the All-Star break with his 15th home run in his past 20 games.

"I've said it before, but he's someone I've been watching as a child growing up, so it's a huge honor to do something he's done," Ohtani said through his translator.

RAYS 8-4, INDIANS 1-0 Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings to finish a doubleheader sweep. Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), winning pitcher Josh Fleming (allowed one walk in 22/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning) and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined in a game that will not go into the official list of no-hitters because shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules. In the opener, Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs, Bo Bichette homered and Toronto breezed past Baltimore.

TIGERS 5, RANGERS 3 Pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead infield single off the glove of reliever Joely Rodriguez in the seventh inning, overcoming two home runs by Joey Gallo off Casey Mize.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 1 Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a spot on the AL All-Star team as Chicago defeated Minnesota.

ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 3 Jose Altuve hit a three-run home run and Kyle Tucker's tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning lifted Houston over Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 14, PIRATES 3 Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single off Kyle Crick in a five-run sixth inning and added a two-run home run as Atlanta defeated Pittsburgh. Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) overcame giving up a three-run home run to Jacob Stallings in the first inning to win his fifth consecutive start. Smyly labored through 5 innings, allowing 9 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4.

METS 4-0, BREWERS 3-5 Jacob deGrom ace gave up a pair of solo home runs and got his third consecutive no-decision as New York beat Milwaukee in the eight-inning opener of a doubleheader split. Milwaukee won the second game behind two-run home runs by Manny Pina and Luis Urias along with Willy Adames' solo shot.

MARLINS 9, DODGERS 6 Jesus Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the ninth inning and Miami defeated Los Angeles.

CUBS 8, PHILLIES 3 Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help Chicago beat Philadelphia and end an 11-game losing streak.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 5, ROYALS 2 Sonny Gray gave up 2 runs and 7 hits over 7 innings as Cincinnati defeated Kansas City.