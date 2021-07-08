100 years ago

July 8, 1921

• Temporarily deranged, Mrs. Harry Doyle, aged 23, living at 110 North Cross street, attempted to end her life by sinking a hatchet into the top of her head. Mrs. Doyle committed the act in her room about 5:30 o'clock yesterday afternoon. She was removed to St. Vincent's Infirmary in a Healey and Roth ambulance. Attending physicians said last night that she had very little chance to recover.

50 years ago

July 8, 1971

• The state Claims Commission heard testimony Wednesday in a $40,000 claim against the state by a man who said he was injured as a result to an assault by a state trooper last year. Donald Albright of near Salem testified that his vision had been impaired, that he sometimes passed out during exertion and that there were some types of work he couldn't perform as a result of being struck with a flashlight by state Trooper Lloyd Martz of Salem. Albright said that he couldn't recall saying or doing anything to provoke Martz into striking him.

25 years ago

July 8, 1996

• Gov. Mike Huckabee will propose only 15 to 20 bills for the legislative session starting Jan. 13, the smallest gubernatorial legislative package in 15 years. "What we think is important is to try to do a few things well rather than to do a scattershot approach and just throw a hundred things out there and hope to hit on a few of them," he said during a lengthy interview last week. The last Republican governor, Frank White, also offered a smaller package of legislation than the Democratic governors of the 1980s and '90s. White served in 1981-82, a time of economic difficulty. Huckabee discussed his package Thursday with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette during a lengthy interview at the Governor's Mansion. While he shed a bit more light on his plans than he had previously, he still withheld many details.

10 years ago

July 8, 2011

• Arkansas improved from eighth to ninth in a national obesity report released Thursday, but not because it made great strides -- other states' residents are getting fatter at a faster rate, Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Joe Thompson said. The report, "F as in Fat: How Obesity Threatens America's Future," said 30.6 percent of Arkansas adults are obese, up half a percent from last year.