OTHERS SAY: Startups are booming

If you're looking for silver linings in this pandemic-damaged economy, here's a good one: the American entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well. In fact, covid-19 seems to have uncovered it.

According to census data, there were 500,219 new business applications in May 2021--an increase of more than 68 percent year-over-year. Obviously, the pandemic caused a deep dip early in 2020, but startups have more than recouped those losses, reaching levels not seen in decades.

According to a February report by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, about 380 out of every 100,000 American adults became new entrepreneurs each month last year. That rate rose over the previous year for every demographic category: genders, ethnicities, immigrant statuses and age groups.

The most popular sectors for startups were retail, professional services and construction, Visual Capitalist reported.

What makes this silver lining even brighter is that it comes after a long decline of American entrepreneurship.

Many sources have asserted that one of the factors driving the decline in entrepreneurship for decades has been consolidation. With large companies reaching deeper into almost every market, there's just less room for small businesses. If the pandemic disrupted that trend, that's a good thing.

But there may be another story beneath the numbers. In 2015, Inc. magazine reported on another methodology for tracking entrepreneurship by an academic consortium called Global Entrepreneurship Monitor. That group looked at not only government data, but surveys of individuals and commerce experts. Its method included a category of entrepreneur labeled nascents: those in the embryonic stages of business creation. According to Inc., these are people with a side hustle, who would likely report being employed by someone else, but are actively pursuing commercial projects of their own. The GEM report said the rate of nascent entrepreneurship had almost doubled in just five years between 2010 and 2015.

So what may have happened in 2020 was not a rise in enterprising behavior, but a removal of the employment cover under which it was operating. More Americans had to make their side hustle their full-time gig.

Whatever the details, it appears that at least some of those people who lost their jobs last year have launched out on their own. We wish them success. The entrepreneurial spirit has always been a key element in America's prosperity. The dream of success and the willingness to take risks to reach it are core to what makes America American.