Pope mending, no cancer, Vatican says

ROME -- Pope Francis' recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be "regular and satisfactory," the Vatican said Wednesday, as it revealed that final examinations showed he had suffered a "severe" narrowing of his colon.

The Vatican's daily update indicated there was no evidence of cancer detected during an examination of the tissue removed Sunday from Francis' colon. Doctors said that was a good sign and evidence that the suspected condition of a narrowing of the colon from inflammation and scarring had been confirmed.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old pope was eating regularly after Sunday's surgery to remove half his colon, and that intravenous therapy had been suspended.

Bruni said final examination of the affected tissue "confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis," or a hardening of the sacs that can sometimes form in the lining of the intestine.

Dr. Manish Chand, an associate professor of surgery at University College London who specializes in colorectal surgery, said the hardening of the tissue would have occurred as a result of repeat inflammation and infection, resulting in scarring that makes the colon less elastic.

Spain makes arrests in migrants' deaths

BARCELONA, Spain -- Spanish police said Wednesday that they have arrested two people in the deaths of more than 20 migrants who perished last month while trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean to the Canary Islands.

Police said in a statement that they detained the human-trafficking suspect and the captain of the boat carrying the migrants, which spent 13 days adrift before Spanish rescue services reached it on June 30 and found 29 survivors.

Police believe that up to 60 people had boarded the boat from its departure point in Dakhla, a coastal town in the territory of Western Sahara. Among the dead was a 5-year-old girl who perished while aboard a rescue helicopter en route to a hospital on the Spanish islands.

Police investigations determined that both the trafficker and the captain were among those who were rescued. They were arrested on charges of homicide and abetting unauthorized immigration.

According to Spain's Interior Ministry, more than 6,900 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands so far this year, compared with 2,700 in the same period in 2020.

Israelis raze herders' makeshift homes

JERUSALEM -- Israel on Wednesday demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military's attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes.

At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the European Union that is assisting the residents.

The demolitions left the villagers, who earn their livelihood primarily by herding some 4,000 sheep, homeless for at least the fifth time in the past year. The EU in the past has helped people rebuild after previous demolitions.

Holt, who was in the area, said the army arrived without warning at 9 a.m., asked the residents to move, and when they refused, began flattening the makeshift homes. "It's a very serious escalation," he said.

The Israeli government, now run by a coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said the village was built illegally in the middle of a military firing range.

But Palestinians say it is nearly impossible to receive building permits in Israeli-controlled territory, and human-rights groups accuse Israel of stifling Palestinian development to make way for Israeli needs. Just a few miles away on either side are two large Jewish farming settlements, with greenhouses, animal enclosures and irrigated fields.

U.N. provides food to Venezuelan kids

CARACAS, Venezuela -- The families of Venezuelan schoolchildren living in poverty this week began receiving food rations from a United Nations agency.

The parents or guardians of children under the age of 6 in the northwest Venezuelan state of Falcon received a monthly ration for each child of 13.2 pounds of rice, 8.8 pounds of lentils, a pound of iodized salt and 33.8 ounces of vegetable oil.

The packages distributed by the World Food Program are part of an agreement with the Venezuelan government meant to feed about 185,000 children this year.

The agency will provide school meals, invest in school cafeterias and train workers in food safety standards under the agreement signed in April with President Nicolas Maduro. It is providing food rations initially because schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency aims to provide 42,000 packages in the first month.

The organization plans to expand gradually programs to reach 1.5 million children by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports