Pressure grows on Biden to curb ransomware hits

WASHINGTON -- With a widespread ransomware attack last week intensifying pressure on the Biden administration to demonstrate that it can curb the threat, top national-security officials briefed the president Wednesday on the government's efforts to counter and blunt the impact of the costly, increasingly brazen assaults by Russia-based hackers.

While intelligence officials have not publicly attributed the latest attack, a group known as REvil, which U.S. officials say privately operates largely from Russia, has taken responsibility for striking up to 1,500 companies in the U.S., Europe and Asia. It was, experts say, the single largest such cyberattack to date.

White House officials next week are to resume talks with Russian officials about the threat, a dialogue that began after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would hold Moscow responsible for cyberattacks originating from Russia even if they cannot be directly linked to the Kremlin.

"If the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal actors residing in Russia, we will take action or reserve the right to take action on our own," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOeCyRxnoMM]

Although last week's attack on the Miami software firm Kaseya appears to have caused what Biden called "minimal damage" to U.S. businesses, it was concerning enough that personnel at key federal agencies worked through the July 4 holiday weekend to assess the damage -- work that is ongoing, the president added.

Such disruptive cyberattacks that have been locking up the networks relied on by hospitals, schools and industry -- with hackers demanding large sums of money to unlock them -- are seen as a more pressing threat today than traditional, limited espionage carried out by governments against other governments, political parties and other targets.

Wednesday's briefing included top officials from the departments of State, Justice, Homeland Security and intelligence agencies. Psaki noted that ransomware attacks are not new. "What is new is this level of engagement at the highest level -- ongoing high-level engagement from our national security officials with the Russian government, and expert-level talks about cyber and ransomware attacks," she said after the briefing.

The White House hopes to build a multifaceted strategy focused on hardening cyberdefenses, diplomatic outreach to American allies and potentially targeted offensive responses, including the disruption of computer infrastructure used by hackers, officials said.

"No one thing is going to work alone," said one senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the issue's sensitivity. "We're pushing everybody on all of these angles, whether it involves building resilience, using diplomacy or disrupting networks, because we believe only together will we significantly impact the threat."

While Biden was in Europe last month, he and other Group of Seven leaders committed their nations to jointly holding accountable countries like Russia that shelter ransomware criminals. The G-7 also called on states to enforce anti-money laundering standards to discourage ransomware attacks.

The Biden administration is considering whether to require victims of ransomware attacks to report to the government when they've paid a ransom. Without such information, the government is hard-pressed to understand the scope of the problem.

The White House called for options after a ransomware attack in May that led Colonial Pipeline -- the largest refined fuel pipeline in the U.S. -- to temporarily shut down its operations, contributing to gasoline shortages in much of the Southeast.

Administration officials have sought to calibrate expectations, with Biden himself suggesting that results from bilateral discussions with Russia, several of which have already taken place, might not be immediate.

"We'll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters," Biden said last month in Geneva.

The U.S. government last month recovered more than $2 million of cryptocurrency that Colonial Pipeline paid in ransom to the Russia-based hacker ring DarkSide after authorities were able to locate the private key that unlocked a digital "wallet" holding the ransom payment, the FBI said. Finding the key was not the result of a sophisticated operation or an informant -- nor is it easily repeatable, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the methods are not public. "It's not like a trick that works every time," one person said.

Some lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to use military cyber-capabilities more aggressively against criminal hackers overseas. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., is among them.

"At the end of the day, I don't think the American people really make these legalistic distinctions" between criminal and state-sponsored attacks, said Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee. "An attack on our oil infrastructure or food supply is an attack, period, whether it's from a saboteur planting a bomb, a plane dropping a bomb or a cyberattack."