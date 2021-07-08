Redcoats attend fetes of Chamber members

The Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce have been celebrating the many accomplishments of Chamber members.

A ribbon-cutting took place to celebrate the opening of Kelly Gillis-State Farm in her new site at 4521 S. Olive St. The Redcoats were among attendees at the celebration. Gillis offers insurance products through personalized customer care focused on compassion, integrity and efficiency, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Another ribbon-cutting took place to celebrate Jefferson Regional OB/GYN Associates and its new space inside Jefferson Professional Center recently. The facility consolidates all Jefferson Regional OB/GYN practices into one space with a central waiting area for all four physicians. The facility includes Dr. Amy Cahill, Dr. Kenneth Lambert, Dr. Joseph Browning, and Dr. Reid Pierce, the chief medical officer for the hospital, who is temporarily filling in the fourth position, according to a previous article in The Commercial.