Regaining his footing

FAYETTEVILLE -- Marco Avant never had to deal with a serious injury until undergoing surgery on his left foot in June.

"I had minor injuries, but this is my first major injury," said Avant, a freshman linebacker at the University of Arkansas. "I feel like I've handled it well -- as well as I could.

"The hardest part is just seeing your teammates compete every day and knowing you're on the sideline. That's what bugs me the most."

Avant isn't able to run in summer workouts with his teammates -- he's using a walking boot to get around for now -- but that doesn't mean he's not working hard.

"When we're doing our running, Marco is pedaling as hard as he can [on a stationary bike]," said freshman defensive back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, who is Avant's roommate. "When we're in the weight room, he's working on his upper body lifts.

"Marco just keeps grinding. He's working as hard as anyone to get back to where he needs to be when his foot heals up."

Hamilton-Jordan said he's also been impressed by Avant's attitude.

"I haven't heard Marco complain, not once," Hamilton-Jordan said. "He really doesn't say anything about his injury. He just keeps working.

"Even if you're not on the field, you can still be a good teammate. Marco does that by helping pick up guys, encouraging them when they might be getting tired during a workout."

Avant, who played linebacker and running back as a senior at Jonesboro High School, injured his foot in the Hurricane's 37-14 loss to Van Buren in the Class 6A state playoffs last season.

"He got tackled and strained the arch of his foot," Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said. "It was one of those deals where it just kind of lingered."

Avant, among Arkansas' early enrollees in January, said he did rehab work on his foot and was limited in spring practice, but that he got into the Red-White scrimmage for a couple of plays.

When the foot still wasn't healed by June, Avant said the decision was made for him to have surgery.

"It was a collective decision on the part of myself, my parents, the trainers and the coaching staff," Avant said. "My foot is feeling better now and I feel like my rehab is going well."

Avant said he's not sure of the timetable for a full recovery and if he'll be ready for the start of preseason practice in August, but he's taking a positive approach.

"I'm an optimistic person," he said. "Any obstacle you put in front of me, I'm going to attack it the best I can. I'm working on getting better day by day."

Avant said he's comfortable with his knowledge of Arkansas' playbook.

"I'm a fast learner," he said. "I feel I have a high football IQ."

Avant committed to Arkansas on April 3, 2020, less than a month after the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports around the world.

Before the pandemic hit, Avant took unofficial visits to Arkansas, Ole Miss and Arkansas State University. His scholarship offers included Arkansas, Arkansas State, Houston, Memphis, Kansas, Tulane, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe.

Avant said he attended games at Arkansas prior to the 2020 season as well as summer camps.

Ole Miss showed interest, Avant said, but hadn't made an offer when he committed to Arkansas.

The decision to accept Arkansas' offer, he said, was easy.

"Staying home and playing for Arkansas was always a dream of mine growing up," Avant said.

Avant made 91 tackles in 10 games for Jonesboro, where he transferred from Forrest City. He was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

"For us, he was just one of those kids that had a great mixture of size and speed, which always equates to a good college player," Coleman said. "He's a tremendous young man. Very coachable, easy to work with.

"When you see how much he wants to do well for his teammates, for his coaches and for his family, you've got one heck of a player."

Avant had 83 tackles in eight games as a junior for Forrest City, where he played outside linebacker. He moved to middle linebacker at Jonesboro.

"That was an adjustment for Marco," Coleman said. "It's not that he couldn't do it, but it took a little time.

"When you're the Mike linebacker, it's not just about you. You've got to make all the calls and make sure everybody else is lined up correctly.

"But Marco handled it all really well."

Coleman said he was impressed with how willingly Avant accepted a position move.

"I think it will really help him on the collegiate level that he was so open to something new," Coleman said. "A lot of times when you're as good of a player as Marco, I think it would be easy to go into a new situation and say, 'Well, I'm already proven. I'm already a good player and I'm on everybody's radar. I'm just going to lean on the things that I've always done well.'

"But Marco wanted to learn, and he wanted to grow as a player. He was all in."

Avant said his preference is outside linebacker, where he worked last spring for the Razorbacks at a weakside spot, but he agreed that playing in the middle for Jonesboro should help him at Arkansas.

"In college, you can't just focus on one position," Avant said. "You might need to change any day.

"You need to be versatile. So I feel like playing two linebacker spots before getting to Arkansas has enhanced my ability to get on the field here.

"I feel like playing at Jonesboro prepared me for college, because they introduced me to a lot of Football 101 things. When I got to Arkansas, I knew a lot of things the coaches were talking about."

Michael Scherer was promoted to linebackers coach at Arkansas last spring from quality control assistant. He played linebacker at Missouri from 2012-16.

"I love Coach Scherer," Avant said. "He knows what he's talking about, and because he's young, he knows how to connect with his players."

Arkansas has several experienced linebackers with returning starters Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool along with Hayden Henry, Andrew Parker and Deon Edwards.

"It's been awesome learning from those guys every day," Avant said. "They're a real class act.

"I ask them a lot of questions and they give me great feedback. I'm just trying to learn everything I can so I'll be ready to fill their roles when I'm needed."

Avant said despite his foot injury, he's happy with the weight he's added since enrolling at Arkansas.

The 6-3 Avant said he's up to 220 pounds after playing at about 200 last season. Avant said he was at 212 last year, but then caught covid-19 before the season and dropped to 195.

"I feel like I'm up to a reasonable weight now," he said. "My weight goal for this season is 230. I feel like I can get there easily."

Avant said he's looking forward to the day his foot is completely healed.

"I'm going to be ecstatic," Avant said. "I feel like that will be my big opportunity to show the coaches why they recruited me."

The fourth in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.