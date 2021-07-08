Regional motor sports results

REGIONAL RESULTS

Summer Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Ill. -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals late model event at Knox County Fair Raceway:

Ashton Winger, Hampton, Ga. ($5,000) Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill. Tanner English, Benton, Ky. Mitch McGrath, Waukesha, Wis. Jason Feger, Bloomington, Ill. Tim Lance, Brimfield, Ill. Jeff Roth, Bentonville Tucker Finch, Jacksonville, Ill. Drake Troutman, Hyndman, Pa. Doug Tye, Collinsville, Ill.

Lap leaders -- Winger 1-30. Top qualifier -- Winger, 19.810 seconds (90.863 mph). Heat winners -- Winger, Pierce, English.