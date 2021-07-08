MUSIC SCENE: Route 358 plays River Bottom; DeMeo in Spa City

Route 358 performs at 4 p.m. Saturday and Ten Penny Gypsy performs at 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 868-8860.

◼️ Lane Long performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Wightman Harris performs at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757.

◼️ Ross Cooper performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for table seating are $10 in advance, $13 at the door (if any remain); a few standing-room tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Dawson Hollow performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door; standing-room tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Smokey Emerson performs at 6 p.m. today; Buh Jones Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Jack Fancy performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 414-0843.

◼️ Rob Leines performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Woody and Sunshine perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7 each night. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Moonshine Mafia performs at 11 p.m. Friday and Stays Like Vegas performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9990.

◼️ The Chad Marshall Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9273.

◼️ Jameson Burton & Tai Nishiuchi perform, 7-9 p.m. Friday, at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, offers "Friday Night Live," 7-10 p.m. Friday, and "Saturday Music Madness," 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. (501) 916-9826.

◼️ Mortalus, with Omnibane, performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Admission is $15. The pizzeria-club will host a drag show at 8 p.m. Saturday. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Seth Freeman performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at Jay's Sandbar (formerly Goal Post), 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2900.

◼️ There will be music from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the 12th anniversary celebration of The Green Corner Store, 1423 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 374-1111.

■ ■ ■

The BKLR Quartet Convention will be take place through Saturday at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3824 Antioch Blvd., College Station. The convention ends with a finale concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke Baptist Church, 8205 Arkansas 161, North Little Rock. Registration is $175 for groups, $125 for solo artists and $100 for individuals. Grand prizes for groups are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place; and $300 for solo artists. (501) 291-9099; e-mail bklrquartetconvention@yahoo.com.

The schedule: The Golatt Links of Harmony, The Voices of Victory and Blessed, Totally Committed and the Women in White Women's Choir at 7 p.m. today; The Gospel Crusaders, Victory Travelers, God's Posse and The Fantastic Jones Family at 7:30 p.m. Friday; The Mellotones at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and for Sunday's finale concert, Bishop Neal Roberson, Pastor Darrell Petties and Take 2, Pastor Tim Rogers and The Fellas, Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers, The Racy Brothers, The Echoaires, The Sonz of God, Bishop Kenneth Robinson & CHOSEN, The Exciting Holy Sons and Victory Travelers.

Admission Sunday is $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $35 for "VIP"; tickets are available at Robinson Mortuary locations.

CONWAY

Presley Drake performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Jason & Robby performs at 7:30 p.m. today; Jack Fancy performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Morgan Road performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100.

EL DORADO

Jason Crabb performs an evening of worship music, with comedian Mickey Bell, at 7 p.m. today at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St. (870) 863-4547.

HOT SPRINGS

The Blues Brothers' "On a Mission From God" will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. today, with "Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" 7:30 p.m. Friday and "Motown & More" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Legendary Vapors club, 315 Park Ave. Tickets to each show are $45, available through Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; banjostrings.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the 420 Eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 420-3286. And DeMeo performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Taco Mama, 1209 Malvern Ave. Admission is free. (501) 624-6262.

◼️ Rend Collective, with opening act After Grace, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com. Season passes and one-day tickets are available.

◼️ The film "Playing with Sharks" will have a waterfront screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Futrell Marine, 4918 Central Ave. (Arkansas 7), Hot Springs, as part of "Docs on the Dock," sponsored by the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. (501) 538-0452.

◼️ Alex & Liv perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave. (501) 623-5225.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Shannon Hushaw performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road. (501) 777-8176.

PINE BLUFF

Platinum Hitz, a multi-instrumental and vocal R&B band, performs 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Arts & Science Center's Live@5 concert series at the Arts & Sciences Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St, Pine Bluff. Admission is $10; $5 for center members. (870) 536-3375.

CONCERTS

Alanis Morissette, with opening acts Garbage and Liz Phair, performss Aug. 18 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. (AP file photo/Greg Allen/Invision)

Outdoor performances are back, especially at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. For more information on shows there, see amptickets.com or call (479) 443-5600. The latest bookings there:

◼️ Phish , 7 p.m. July 28; $189-$579 (re-scheduled from July 29, 2020)

, 7 p.m. July 28; $189-$579 (re-scheduled from July 29, 2020) ◼️ Alanis Morissette , with Garbage and Liz Phair , 7 p.m. Aug. 18; $50-$105 (re-scheduled from June 18, 2020)

, with and , 7 p.m. Aug. 18; $50-$105 (re-scheduled from June 18, 2020) ◼️ Luke Bryan , 7 p.m. Aug. 27; $70-$260

, 7 p.m. Aug. 27; $70-$260 ◼️ Trippi Redd , with Iann Dior and SoFaygo , 7 p.m. Aug. 29; $29.50-$69.50

, with and , 7 p.m. Aug. 29; $29.50-$69.50 ◼️ Machine Gun Kelly , 7 p.m. Oct. 2; $79-$167

, 7 p.m. Oct. 2; $79-$167 ◼️ Dave Matthews Band , 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; $63-$302 (re-scheduled from Sept. 22, 2020, and Sept. 21, 2021)

, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; $63-$302 (re-scheduled from Sept. 22, 2020, and Sept. 21, 2021) ◼️ Michigan rapper NF , with opening act Michl , 8 p.m. Oct. 14; $29.50-$59.50

, with opening act , 8 p.m. Oct. 14; $29.50-$59.50 ◼️ Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini, 7 p.m. Oct. 21; $84-$303.

■ ■ ■

Looking ahead to 2022, JoJo Silwa performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $33-$128, available at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

FURTHERMORE

Matt Stell and fellow Arkansan Collin Raye will be part of the free Frontline Fest at 6 p.m. Monday in Nashville, Tenn., that will also feature Walker Hayes, Tenille Arts, Adam Doleac, Hannah Dasher and Southerland. The festival is described as "a throwdown to honor frontline health care workers. The concert, open to those 21 and older, is in the parking lot of Losers Bar & Grill, 1911 Division St., Nashville.

Stell, a native of Center Ridge in Conway County, is excited to perform, according to a news release, because his aunt is a frontline health care worker at home in Arkansas, and he's also anticipating that "... I get to play in Collin Raye's band and he's gonna sing 'Little Rock,' hell yeah!"