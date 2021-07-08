School news: Honor scholars, graduates honored

Ohio

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

Among them were:

Elise Everly of Fort Smith, Master of Science (Clinical Psychology);

And Mauricio Jones of Springdale, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

Located in Athens, Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders.

__

Mississippi College

Alexis Richards of Bentonville was named to the spring 2021 President's List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,700 students from 40 states and more than three dozen countries.

__

Pittsburg State

Pittsburg (Kan.) State University has released the honor rolls for the 2021 spring semester. To qualify for Dean's Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average of 3.6 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.

Included are these students from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

Bella Vista: Erica Baldwin, senior, Dean's Honors; Dylan Dudash, junior, Dean's Honors; Raylee Lundberg, junior, All As.

Bentonville: Keelah Griffith, senior, All As; Makenna Holmquist, senior, All As; Madeline James, junior, All As; Grace Perkins, junior, All As.

Cave Springs: Breanna Wood, senior, Dean's Honors.

Centerton: Jenny Meeker, sophomore, All As.

Gravette: Dylan Gruver, master's, All As.

Lavaca: Paxtyn Hayes, sophomore, Dean's Honors.

Lowell: William Acridge, senior, All As; Hisleny Garcia Campos, senior, all As.

Pea Ridge: Stevie Cotton, senior, All As; Victoria Wilkerson, sophomore, All As.

Rogers: Jake Benninghoff, senior, Dean's Honors; Alexander Conley, senior, All As; Patricia Garcia, senior, All As; Hannah Lindner, junior, Dean's Honors; Hannah Martin, senior, All As; Zhlyong Wang, senior, All As.

Siloam Springs: Fuechi Lee, senior, All As.

Springdale: Sumner Mackey, senior, All As; Payton Patterson, senior, Dean's Honors; Ashley Strickholm, senior, All As.

Located in Pittsburg, Kan., Pittsburg State University is a fully accredited state university with more than 200 undergraduate and master's degree programs.

__

Saginaw Valley

Lauren A. Martin of Canton has earned a spot on Saginaw Valley State University's Winter 2021 semester Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better. More than 1,800 students from SVSU were named to the list.

Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students, located on a suburban campus in Michigan's Great Lakes Bay Region.

__

Eastern Connecticut

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, via which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.

Among them is Jhomara Hernandez of Pea Ridge, who majors in political science.

To qualify for Dean's List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester.

Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut's public liberal arts university, serving more than 4,000 students annually at its Willimantic campus and satellite locations.

__

University of Iowa

This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances.

Among them were Taylor Hedrick of Omaha, Master of Arts in Art; and Jessica Sheets of Iowa City Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Policy and Leadership Studies.

The University of Iowa is located in downtown Iowa City.

__

Midwestern State

Midwestern State University awarded degrees to 653 undergraduate and graduate students this spring, including Nathan Wayne Nutter of Fayetteville, who earned a Master of Education.

Midwestern State University is located in Wichita Falls, Texas.

__

Harding University

More than 700 graduates received a diploma at Harding University's spring commencement ceremonies, including these Northwest Arkansans: Madison Thurber, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Christian Mendez, Bachelor of Business Administration in international business; and Lindsey Honea, Master of Science in clinical mental health counsel.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.