Sheriff's office says jail escapee caught

The Faulkner County sheriff's office recaptured an inmate who escaped from the jail and caused a vehicle crash Sunday, according to a news release.

Dystiny Diamond manipulated old chain-link fencing welds in the exercise yard at the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit 2 in Conway over time before slipping through the fence Sunday and stealing a nearby truck with a trailer, the release said.

Deputies were notified of the escape at 5:50 p.m. and followed the truck as it forced its way through the gate onto the roadway, according to the release.

After a collision with electrical cables on Robins Street, Diamond left the vehicle and ran before being recaptured, the release said.

Diamond now faces additional charges of felony escape, felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft of property, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal mischief. According to the jail's inmate roster, she was originally arrested on charges of residential burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief.