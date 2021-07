A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in the 10000 block of Mundo Road, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a call about gunshots Wednesday afternoon where the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Cody Burk.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim. Burk said detectives are still investigating and have not made an arrest yet.