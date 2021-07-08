Simmons Bank opens new office in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A new corporate office for Simmons Bank is in the new Gulch Union office building in downtown Nashville, the Pine Bluff-originated bank announced.

The building at 1222 Demonbreun is a 20-story, LEED Silver certified building with 330,000 square feet of office and retail space. In addition to occupying approximately 11,900 square feet in the eco-friendly building, the bank also moved its West End branch to the first-floor of that facility on June 28.

Simmons Bank's expansion in Nashville follows the June 7 announcement by Simmons First National Corp. of agreements to acquire Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. (the parent company of Triumph Bank), two Tennessee community banks with operations in the Nashville metropolitan area. On a pro forma basis, the proposed acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. will create the ninth largest bank in Tennessee while vaulting Simmons Bank's ranking in Nashville from 20th to 15th, based on the latest available deposit market share data as of June 30, 2020.

"Placing our team in the dynamic Gulch neighborhood will allow us to better serve our customers while providing them greater access to Simmons Bank's full-suite of financial products and value-added services," said Matt Reddin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. "The recently announced acquisitions of Landmark and Triumph will further expand our presence in the Nashville metropolitan area, where we have a strong, veteran team in place focused on building long-term relationships while accelerating our growth in this key market."

Simmons Bank has recruited top-tier talent in the Music City, including the recently announced addition of Paul Craig as Nashville market president. With 10 years of banking across a 30-year career in accounting and real estate, Craig will initially oversee a team of more than 25 associates in the new corporate banking office, with opportunities for expansion as Simmons Bank grows.

In Nashville, Simmons Bank is the title sponsor of the PGA Tour's Korn Ferry Tour event -- the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. Founded in 2012 by FedExCup Champion and nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy, the Snedeker Foundation supports a variety of social and athletic endeavors in middle Tennessee.