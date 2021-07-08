State board of education lifts restrictions on Little Rock School Board

The state Board of Education voted on Thursday to lift restrictions on the Little Rock School Board’s authority.

The state Education Board also agreed to find that the 21,000-student Little Rock School District has met the criteria to exit the most severe, level-5/intensive support category of the state accountability system.

As a result, the district will be placed for one year in the accountability system’s level 4/directed support category, which requires in part periodic state monitoring of the district as well as quarterly reporting from the district to the state Education Board.

The state Education Board vote was unanimous. One member, Kathy McFetridge of Springdale, was absent. The state board has one vacancy.

"This is a momentous day," said Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore.

The decision marks the latest developments that began with the state takeover of the district and dissolution of the locally elected School Board in January 2015 because six of then 48 schools were labeled by the state as being in academic distress.

Faced in late 2019 with a deadline to either return the district to full local control, reconstitute the district or disband it, the state Education Board voted to return the district to the management of a locally elected board — but put restrictions on that local board’s authority until the district exited the level 5 category of the accountability system.

The state-imposed restrictions on the new nine-member Little Rock School Board — elected in November and December 2020 — prohibited the School Board from making any change to the superintendent without the approval of the state Education Board; changing the selection process for the district’s Personnel Policy Committee or recognizing any employee bargaining agent without the approval of the State Board; and instituting any court cases other than routine contract litigation against vendors or contractors without approval of the state Education Board.

"It's been a long journey," said Charisse Dean, a state Education Board member from Little Rock.