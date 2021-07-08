State reports 11 more covid deaths, adds 1,210 new cases

Arkansas' coronavirus cases continued surging Thursday at levels not seen since February, with newly identified infections rising by 1,210 and the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals jumping by 49.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 11 to 5,944. It was the largest one-day rise in deaths since March 30.

"Our case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

He invited people to come to an event at 6 p.m. today at the Veterans Park Event Center in Cabot, where he was scheduled to discuss the virus and vaccinations with business owners, educators, health care providers and others.

Excluding Feb. 28, when 2,932 cases were added to Arkansas’ tallies as part of a “data cleanup,” the increase in the state's case count on Thursday was the largest since Feb. 9.

It followed a spike of exactly 1,000 cases on Wednesday, which previously had been the largest one-day increase since February.

The average daily increase in cases over a rolling seven-day period rose to 603, its highest level since the week ending Feb. 17.

The increase in hospitalized patients brought the number to 481, its highest level since Feb. 26.

In just three days, the number of hospitalized patients has risen by 120, an increase of just over 33%.

Already at its highest level since March 5, the number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by two, to 82.

The number who were in intensive care rose by 20, to 196, its highest level since Feb. 25.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 740, to 5,932, the largest total since Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers had reported administering in the 24-hour period was 5,506, or more than 800 fewer than the rise a week earlier.

Already at its lowest level since at least January, the average number of doses administered each over a rolling seven-day period fell to less than 3,900.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.