Super Quiz: Five-letter T to T Words

Today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. A word in the official motto of the U.S.

  2. You might make one of these at a wedding reception.

  3. "-------- and Shout" is the title of a song by the Beatles.

  4. Tagline for Rice-A-Roni: "The San Francisco --------."

  5. To shout cruel things at someone in order to make them angry.

  6. A particular quality in someone's character.

  7. Expressed or understood without being said directly.

  8. A large area of land.

  9. A principle, belief or doctrine generally held to be true.

ANSWERS:

  1. Trust

  2. Toast

  3. Twist

  4. Treat

  5. Taunt

  6. Trait

  7. Tacit

  8. Tract

  9. Tenet

Super Quiz: Five-letter T to T Words

