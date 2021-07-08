Super Quiz: Five-letter T to T Words

A word in the official motto of the U.S.
You might make one of these at a wedding reception.
"-------- and Shout" is the title of a song by the Beatles.
Tagline for Rice-A-Roni: "The San Francisco --------."
To shout cruel things at someone in order to make them angry.
A particular quality in someone's character.
Expressed or understood without being said directly.
A large area of land.
A principle, belief or doctrine generally held to be true.
ANSWERS:
Trust
Toast
Twist
Treat
Taunt
Trait
Tacit
Tract
Tenet