Surface job to shut I-430 lanes at night

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:26 a.m.

Two northbound lanes on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will be closed tonight and Saturday night to accommodate ongoing construction, the Transportation Department said.

Crews will close the middle and outside lanes of northbound I-430 between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

The same lanes will be closed during identical hours Saturday night and Sunday morning, also weather permitting, the department said.

The lane closings will allow crews to place a surface treatment on the lanes. Barrels and cones will control traffic.

