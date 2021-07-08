Two women die in Crawford County crash

DYER -- Two women were killed after a vehicle overturned several times Wednesday in rural Crawford County, according to a fatal accident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Tracy Boshers, 48, and Karli Boshers, 21, of Bixby, Okla., were traveling west on Interstate 40 in a Ford Excursion when the vehicle's tire blew out, the car entered the median and overturned multiple times, the report says.

Two minors, one male and one female, also were injured in the crash, which occurred around 7:22 p.m. near mile marker 18, two miles past the Dyer exit.

The injured were taken to Mercy Fort Smith, the report states. Their condition wasn't given.