UAM sets sports fundraising high

MONTICELLO -- As a new academic year begins, the University of Arkansas at Monticello athletic department wrapped up its most successful 12-month fundraising period to date.

Athletics-directed donations for the 2020-21 academic year totaled 292% of those received in 2019-20. Gifts for the fiscal period that ended June 30 also amount to more than the sum of the past three years of athletic giving.

The spring of 2020 saw Division II athletic competition reach an abrupt end, and 2020-21 seasons were largely delayed or canceled without fans, or otherwise altered to align with covid-19 protocols.

"This academic year started with a great deal of uncertainty surrounding our student-athlete experience," UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss said, "but we are wrapping up the year on an extremely positive note. Even without being able to attend the typical sporting events, our boosters made our student-athletes a priority. We are looking forward to continuing this momentum and enhancing our athletic facilities because of our solid support."

One of the most prominent projects in the last year centered on the institution's first digital scoreboard, which is now operational in the end zone of Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium. The overall number of donors to UAM athletics has increased 9% from the 2019-2020 academic year.

Doss said the increase in giving activity is largely from coaching and athletic support staff involvement in strategic fundraising activity outreach.

"Outside our staff's efforts, I believe the growth we've seen in athletic giving is a testament to a university environment where students, alumni, staff, and friends are enthusiastic about athletic program success."

Without the option to attend in-person sporting events for much of the last academic year, fans are likely to turn out in droves in the fall term.

Fall sports kick off when Weevil football opens against Southern Nazarene at Cotton Boll Stadium on Sept. 2. The first event inside Steelman Field House will feature the UAM volleyball team hosting Mississippi College on Sept. 7.