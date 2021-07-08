Sections
U.S. 63 closed in Hoxie after tractor-trailer overturns, leaks nitric acid fumes

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:06 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

All lanes of U.S. 63 in Hoxie were shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and leaked nitric acid fumes, officials said.

The lanes remained blocked at the highway’s intersection with Arkansas 367 shortly after 8 a.m., according to a traffic map provided by the state Department of Transportation. No injuries were immediately reported.

Transportation department spokesman Dave Parker wasn’t immediately able to provide information about the crash or the nature of the leak.

Check back for further information.

