U.S. 63 closed in Hoxie after tractor-trailer overturns, leaks nitric acid fumes

All lanes of U.S. 63 in Hoxie were shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and leaked nitric acid fumes, officials said.

The lanes remained blocked at the highway’s intersection with Arkansas 367 shortly after 8 a.m., according to a traffic map provided by the state Department of Transportation. No injuries were immediately reported.

Transportation department spokesman Dave Parker wasn’t immediately able to provide information about the crash or the nature of the leak.

Lawrence Co: (UPDATE) Hwy. 63 is blocked due to a tractor trailer accident at the Hwy. 367 intersection in Hoxie. Nitric Acid fumes are leaking from its tanker. Monitor at https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer. #artraffic #neatraffic https://t.co/spVy5rBJN0 — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) July 8, 2021

