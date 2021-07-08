Visit offers medical care at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense and Delta Regional Authority will host a medical mission at Lake Village from Friday through July 17 offering free medical care for people ages 3 and up, according to a news release.

The Delta Wellness Mission 2021 will be held at Lakeside High School at Lake Village and patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

The site will be open from 1-5 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12-16; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17.

During the Innovative Readiness Training missions, military personnel will offer free basic medical exams, eye exams, single vision prescriptions glasses and dental services. There's no residency requirements. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Organizations set catfish fundraisers

Arkansas Community Organizations will hold a catfish fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and the Women of Grace will have a catfish fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Both events will be held at Joy Community Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave.

The offerings will include catfish, chips, pound cake, a soda or bottle of water. The dinners will cost $10. Nachos will be available for $2. The public is invited to participate, according to a news release. Details: Rosetta Madison, Arkansas Community Organizations, (870) 536-6300.

Pleasant View ministry to hold fundraiser

The Pleasant View Ministries Church Singles Ministry will host another fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. July 17 in the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave.

The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

UALR announces spring graduates

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its spring 2021 graduates.

Local residents include:

• Cherisa Baughman of White Hall, Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Childhood Education.

• Kelsey Capps of White Hall, Bachelor of Arts in History.

• Amber Crossett of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

• Michael Gibson of White Hall, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

• Brady Goodwin of White Hall, Bachelor of Arts in English.

• Tyler Hendrix of White Hall, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

• Myles Jolly of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Arts in English.

• LaQuilla Jones of White Hall, Master of Social Work.

• Amber Poss of White Hall, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6.

• Ivana Tanzil of White Hall, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication.