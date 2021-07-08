Where to find ice cream, snow cones + other frozen treats in Central Arkansas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.
When it comes to summer in Arkansas, one thing is for sure: it’s hot. To help stay cool, here are 15 places to get frozen treats in Little Rock and beyond.
Little Rock
Cajun Sno
3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock
This shop offers dozens of shaved ice flavors, including cajun red hot and sour dill pickle among more traditional options.
https://www.facebook.com/ilovecajunsno/
Le Pops Gourmet Ice Lollies
5501 Kavanaugh, Suite J, Little Rock.
Decadent popsicles are the specialty here, in cream and ice varieties.
Loblolly Creamery
1423 S. Main St., Little Rock.
One of Little Rock’s most well-known ice cream spots, Loblolly offers small-batch creations in rotating flavors.
https://www.loblollycreamery.com/
Purple Cow
This local chain, with locations across Central Arkansas, offers frozen treats including ice cream and shakes.
Tino’s
7301 Baseline Road, Little Rock.
This Mexican shop offers ice cream and snow cones among other items.
Zaza Pizza and Salad
5600 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.
In addition to pizza and salad, Zaza also offers gelato in several flavors.
https://www.zazapizzaandsalad.com/
North Little Rock
Cozy’s Shaved Ice
2829 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock.
Cozy’s offers a variety of shaved ice flavors and various deals throughout the year.
https://www.facebook.com/Cozys-Shaved-Ice-204096676277862/
Kaluas Refresqueria & Botanas
3424 Pike Ave., North Little Rock.
This shop offers smoothies, snow cones and more.
https://www.facebook.com/kaluasrefresqueria/
The Original ScoopDog
5508 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.
ScoopDog is known for its variety of hot dogs, but it also offers frozen custard, shakes and concretes.
Benton
Salem Dairy Bar
6406 Congo Road, Benton.
This old-fashioned hamburger joint offers ice cream, shakes, malts and snow cones.
https://www.facebook.com/Salem-Dairy-Bar-111239712244152/
Scoopy's Homemade Ice Cream
620 S. East St., Benton.
As the name would suggest, customers can enjoy homemade ice cream — and toppings are free.
https://www.facebook.com/ScoopysHomemadeIceCream/
Hot Springs
Dolce Gelato
222 Cornerstone Blvd., Hot Springs.
Gelato takes a variety of forms at this shop, including pies, shakes, dipped pops and, of course, scoops.
Frosty Treat
1020 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs.
A classic dairy bar, this shop also gives all profits to Shalom Women's Center.
https://www.facebook.com/FrostyTreatHotSprings/
Kringles and Kones
115 Central Ave., Hot Springs.
This Christmas-themed shop offers soft serve alongside Danish kringles.
https://www.facebook.com/Kringles-and-Kones-108690437540926Scoops Ice Cream
Scoops Ice Cream
4043 Central Ave., Hot Springs.
Homemade ice cream is offered at Scoops.