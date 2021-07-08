Where to find ice cream, snow cones + other frozen treats in Central Arkansas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

When it comes to summer in Arkansas, one thing is for sure: it’s hot. To help stay cool, here are 15 places to get frozen treats in Little Rock and beyond.

Little Rock

Cajun Sno

3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock

This shop offers dozens of shaved ice flavors, including cajun red hot and sour dill pickle among more traditional options.

https://www.facebook.com/ilovecajunsno/

Le Pops Gourmet Ice Lollies

5501 Kavanaugh, Suite J, Little Rock.

Decadent popsicles are the specialty here, in cream and ice varieties.

https://www.lepops.com/

Loblolly Creamery

1423 S. Main St., Little Rock.

One of Little Rock’s most well-known ice cream spots, Loblolly offers small-batch creations in rotating flavors.

https://www.loblollycreamery.com/

Purple Cow

This local chain, with locations across Central Arkansas, offers frozen treats including ice cream and shakes.

https://www.purplecowlr.com/

Tino’s

7301 Baseline Road, Little Rock.

This Mexican shop offers ice cream and snow cones among other items.

https://en.icecreamtinos.com/

Zaza Pizza and Salad

5600 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

In addition to pizza and salad, Zaza also offers gelato in several flavors.

https://www.zazapizzaandsalad.com/

North Little Rock

Cozy’s Shaved Ice

2829 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock.

Cozy’s offers a variety of shaved ice flavors and various deals throughout the year.

https://www.facebook.com/Cozys-Shaved-Ice-204096676277862/

Kaluas Refresqueria & Botanas

3424 Pike Ave., North Little Rock.

This shop offers smoothies, snow cones and more.

https://www.facebook.com/kaluasrefresqueria/

The Original ScoopDog

5508 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.

ScoopDog is known for its variety of hot dogs, but it also offers frozen custard, shakes and concretes.

https://thescoopdog.com

Benton

Salem Dairy Bar

6406 Congo Road, Benton.

This old-fashioned hamburger joint offers ice cream, shakes, malts and snow cones.

https://www.facebook.com/Salem-Dairy-Bar-111239712244152/

Scoopy's Homemade Ice Cream

620 S. East St., Benton.

As the name would suggest, customers can enjoy homemade ice cream — and toppings are free.

https://www.facebook.com/ScoopysHomemadeIceCream/

Hot Springs

Dolce Gelato

222 Cornerstone Blvd., Hot Springs.

Gelato takes a variety of forms at this shop, including pies, shakes, dipped pops and, of course, scoops.

https://www.dolcegelato.co/

Frosty Treat

1020 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs.

A classic dairy bar, this shop also gives all profits to Shalom Women's Center.

https://www.facebook.com/FrostyTreatHotSprings/

Kringles and Kones

115 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

This Christmas-themed shop offers soft serve alongside Danish kringles.

https://www.facebook.com/Kringles-and-Kones-108690437540926Scoops Ice Cream

Scoops Ice Cream

4043 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

Homemade ice cream is offered at Scoops.

https://scoopshomemade-icecreamshop.business.site/