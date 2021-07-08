Worldwide toll from pandemic passes 4 million

The global death toll from covid-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccines and the highly contagious delta variant.

The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to 50% of New York City.

Even then, it is widely believed to be an undercount because of overlooked cases or deliberate concealment.

The U.S. has the world's highest reported death toll, at more than 600,000, followed by Brazil at more than 520,000. But the real numbers are believed to be much higher in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government has long downplayed the virus.

With the advent of the vaccine, deaths per day have plummeted to around 7,900, after topping out at more than 18,000 a day in January.

But in recent weeks, the delta version of the virus, first identified in India, has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories such as the U.S., Britain and Israel.

Britain, in fact, recorded a one-day total this week of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January, even as the government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.

Other countries have reimposed preventive measures, and authorities are rushing to step up the campaign to dispense shots.

VACCINE PROTECTION

As the delta variant sweeps the world, researchers are coming up with different answers to how well vaccines protect against it.

In Britain, researchers reported in May that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had an effectiveness of 88% in protecting against symptomatic disease from delta. A June study from Scotland concluded the vaccine was 79% effective against the variant. On Saturday, a team of researchers in Canada pegged its effectiveness at 87%.

And on Monday, Israel's Ministry of Health announced that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 64% against all coronavirus infections, down from about 95% in May, before the delta variant began its climb to near-total dominance in Israel.

Although the range of these numbers may seem confusing, vaccine experts say it should be expected because it's hard for a single study to accurately pinpoint the effectiveness of a vaccine.

In clinical trials, it's relatively easy to measure how well vaccines work. If the vaccinated group has a lower risk of getting sick, then scientists can be confident that it's the vaccine that protected them.

But once vaccines hit the real world, it becomes much harder to measure their effectiveness. Scientists can no longer control who receives a vaccine and who does not. If they compare a group of vaccinated people to a group of unvaccinated people, then there could be other differences between the two groups that influence their risks of getting sick.

For its new study, Israel's Ministry of Health did not go to such great lengths to rule out other factors. "I am afraid that the current Israeli MoH analysis cannot be used to safely assess it, one way or another," Uri Shalit, a senior lecturer at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, wrote on Twitter.

Fortunately, all the studies so far agree that most covid-19 vaccines are very effective at keeping people out of the hospital and have generally protected against the delta variant. Israel's Ministry of Health estimated that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is about 93% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization.

"Their overall implications are consistent: that protection against severe disease remains very high," said Naor Bar-Zeev, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

CONTRASTING SITUATIONS

Although covid-19 continues to pose a serious global threat, New Yorkers celebrated a measure of victory over the pandemic with a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the health care workers and others who helped the city pull through the darkest days of the virus, even while authorities in Missouri struggled to beat back a surge blamed on the fast-spreading delta variant and deep resistance to vaccinations.

The split-screen images offer a glimpse of what public health experts say may lie ahead for the U.S. even as life gets back to something close to normal: outbreaks in corners of the country with low vaccination rates.

"We've got a lot to appreciate because we're well underway in our recovery," declared New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who rode on a parade float with hospital employees down the Canyon of Heroes, the skyscraper-lined stretch of Broadway where astronauts, returning soldiers and championship teams are feted.

In Missouri, meanwhile, the Springfield area has been hit so hard that one hospital had to borrow ventilators over the Fourth of July weekend and begged on social media for help from respiratory therapists, several of whom volunteered from other states. Members of a new federal "surge response team" began arriving to help suppress the outbreak.

Missouri not only leads the nation in new cases relative to the population, but it is also averaging 1,000 cases per day -- about the same number as the entire Northeast, including the big cities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

California, with 40 million people, is posting only slightly higher case numbers than Missouri, which has a population of 6 million.

Northeastern states have seen cases, deaths and hospitalizations plummet amid widespread acceptance of the covid-19 vaccines.

The problem in Missouri, as health experts see it, is that just 45% of the state's residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, compared with 55% of the U.S. population. Some rural counties near Springfield have vaccination rates in the teens and 20s.

At the same time, the delta variant is fast becoming the predominant version of the virus in Missouri.

"I'm afraid that that is very predictable," said Dr. Chris Beyrer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. "If politicians seize on this and say, 'Who could have predicted this?' the answer is every licensed epidemiologist in the country."

Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that his administration has done "everything possible" to fend off outbreaks.

"Right now, the vaccine's out there," he said. "I mean, people walk past it every day, whether they're in a pharmacy, whether they're in a Walmart, whether they're in a health center."

Mercy Hospital Springfield reported Tuesday that it had more than 120 patients hospitalized with covid-19 -- the highest total since the pandemic began. Seventeen people died in the latest two-week reporting period in the county that surrounds Springfield, the most since January. None were vaccinated, authorities said.

Erik Frederick, Mercy's chief administrative officer, said staff members are frustrated knowing that "this is preventable this time" because of the vaccines.

"We try to convince people, but it is almost like you are talking a different language," he said. "There is no way they are going to get a vaccine. Their personal freedom is more important."

The Mercy system announced Wednesday that it is requiring vaccinations among staffers at the hospital in Springfield, as well as at its hundreds of other hospitals and clinics in Missouri and neighboring states.

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate. The sentiment against government intervention is so strong that Brian Steele, mayor of the Springfield suburb of Nixa, is facing a recall vote after imposing a mask rule, even though it has long since expired.

Citing the rise in cases, the Springfield School District reinstated a mask requirement for its summer program starting Wednesday.

Covid-19 deaths nationwide are down to around 200 per day from a peak of over 3,400 per day in January.

In New York, those honored at the parade included nurses and doctors, emergency crews, bus drivers and train operators, teachers and utility workers.

"What a difference a year makes," said parade grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a nurse who was the first person in the country to get a covid-19 vaccine shot.

"Fifteen months ago, we were in a much different place, but thanks to the heroic efforts of so many -- health care workers, first responders, front-line workers, the people who fed us, the people who put their lives on the line -- we can't thank them enough."

NYC'S SHIFT

Amid the celebration, New York City has been scaling back its efforts to monitor the spread of the coronavirus, reflecting not only a steadily low caseload but also a growing sense that the city, along with the entire country, is starting to leave the pandemic behind.

Coronavirus testing numbers are dwindling. Contact tracers are being invited to apply for other jobs. And the percentage of coronavirus cases the city is analyzing to track variants has fallen.

But some public health experts and elected officials are worried that the de Blasio administration may be pulling back on its surveillance measures too soon, potentially leaving the city unprepared should more contagious forms of the virus cause new outbreaks.

New York City is averaging 25,000 tests per day on a seven-day average, down from more than twice as many at the end of April. With public messaging focused on vaccination, experts are concerned that fewer unvaccinated people are going in for tests as well.

"The fear is that with the attention to vaccination, which is our major line of defense, this will result in a de-emphasis on the other tools in the toolbox," Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a public health researcher at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, said last week.

CALIFORNIA CAPITOL

The state Capitol in California has reinstated its mask mandate -- effective immediately -- for all legislators and staffers regardless of vaccination status after an outbreak of nine covid-19 cases was reported among employees last week.

Unvaccinated members and employees will also be required to take a rapid antigen test for the virus twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, beginning today. July 8.

Vaccinated members are also encouraged to get tested if they want. Four of the nine recent cases were among those who've been fully vaccinated.

The new rules come less than a month after the Capitol reopened its doors to more members of the public and began lifting some pandemic rules.

The California Department of Public Health recommended the testing and mask changes after the Assembly reported the nine new infections. At least seven of those infected reportedly worked in the same Assembly office, which has not been identified.

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Hollinsworth, Deepti Hajela and Tom Murphy of The Associated Press; by Sharon Otterman and Carl Zimmer of The New York Times; by Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS); and by Hannah Wiley of The Sacramento Bee (TNS).

