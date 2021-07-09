1,210 cases tallied in new state surge

Arkansas' coronavirus cases continued surging Thursday at levels not seen since February, with newly identified infections rising by 1,210 and the number of covid-19 patients in hospitals jumping by 49.

The state death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health rose by 11, to 5,944.

It was the largest one-day rise in deaths since March 30.

"Our case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

He invited people to attend an event Thursday evening in Cabot where he and other state officials fielded questions from audience members about the coronavirus vaccines.

Excluding Feb. 28, when 2,932 cases were added in Arkansas as part of a "data cleanup," the increase in state cases on Thursday was the largest since Feb. 9.

It followed a spike of exactly 1,000 cases on Wednesday, which had been the largest one-day increase since February.

The increase in hospitalized patients brought the number to 481, its highest level since Feb. 26.

In just three days, the number of hospitalized patients has risen by 120, an increase of just over 33%.

In response to the surge in cases, Health Secretary Jose Romero said the state on Wednesday evening reopened a 29-bed facility in Little Rock for people who need a place to isolate after testing positive or quarantine after being near an infected person.

He said the Health Department was also in the process of reactivating its COVIDComm system, which helps match covid-19 patients with hospitals that have available beds and other resources.

"I think we're going to continue to see these large-number days going into the future, given the virus is here and the number of individuals that are either not vaccinated or incompletely vaccinated," Romero said.

The average daily increase in cases over a rolling seven-day period rose to 603, its highest level since the week that ended Feb. 17.

Already at its highest level since March 5, the number of virus patients on ventilators rose by two, to 82.

The number in intensive care rose by 20, to 196, its highest level since Feb. 25.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases considered active rose by 740, to 5,932, the largest total since Feb. 20.

VISITS LIMITED

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data updated Thursday, Arkansas continued to rank just below Missouri as the state with the most new cases per 100,000 residents over a rolling seven-day period.

It was roughly tied with Nevada for having the fourth-highest number of deaths per capita in the week that ended Wednesday, behind only Missouri, Arizona and Florida.

Baxter County, which borders Missouri, had 95 new cases Thursday, the second-highest number of any Arkansas county after Pulaski, which had 171.

Benton County, which also borders Missouri, had the third-highest number, 87.

Citing the "concerning spike in COVID-19 cases" in Arkansas, the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System announced that it would limit patients and visitors at its facilities starting next week.

Patients will be limited to veterans with "scheduled appointments, procedures or other essential business that cannot take place by any other means, including virtually," the system said in a news release.

One adult caregiver, if needed, will be allowed to accompany a veteran to an appointment and will be directed to a designated waiting area with social distancing observed.

Hospital inpatients will be allowed one adult visitor at a time. One to two adult visitors will be allowed for those in palliative care.

The system said the state had 126 veterans with active infections, including 63 the system was tracking and 15 who were hospitalized in its covid-19 units.

"Over the past month, the Delta variant has spread into Arkansas," the system said in the release, referring to the coronavirus strain that first emerged in India.

"Research shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the variant, and widespread vaccination can prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations. We encourage all unvaccinated Veterans and their family members to get the vaccine either at a community vaccination clinic or" Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals.

ACCELERATING SPREAD

Romero said he expected the virus to continue spreading at an accelerated pace in Arkansas "until we have enough individuals that are vaccinated against the virus or enough individuals get infected with this new variant."

He added that recent research indicates people infected with the original coronavirus strain are still vulnerable to the variant.

"Those individuals that are relying on the fact that they've had the virus in the past to be protected are not," Romero said.

"They're at risk for having this disease."

He said he expects the number of covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths to increase along with the number of cases.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, eight were of people age 19-64, he said.

"That's totally anomalous to what we were seeing before, where the vast majority of deaths were occurring" among people 65 and older, Romero said.

"It shows that the problem now has shifted to a younger age group because they're being exposed more, it's a highly transmissible disease, and they're not vaccinated."

All the deaths reported Thursday happened within the past month, he said.

He said it's possible the number of virus cases in hospitals will climb back to their levels of early January, when they rose above 1,300.

At that time, "we were getting very close to bed capacity," Romero said. "I think there were still systems in place that we could activate" to increase the number of available beds.

"I think we'll be able to meet a surge, but we'll see," Romero said.

In one indication that the virus's spread was continuing to accelerate, the percentage of tests that were positive over a rolling seven-day period rose to 13.9% as of Wednesday, up from 12.1% a day earlier.

"This is a train that won't stop," Romero said.

Hutchinson has said that he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

Romero repeated his call for people to get vaccinated to protect children younger than 12, who aren't yet authorized to receive the vaccines.

The covid-19 patients on ventilators as of Thursday included two at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, he said.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said just 1,902 of the state's cases as of Wednesday had been "breakthrough" infections, meaning they occurred at least two weeks after a person's final vaccine dose.

That represented about 2.4% of the 80,832 cases that had been added to state tallies since Jan. 18, the earliest date someone in the state could have been considered fully protected since the first shots were given on Dec. 14.

Such breakthrough infections had led to 68 hospitalizations and seven confirmed deaths, representing about 1.6% of the 4,334 people hospitalized with confirmed infections and 0.4% of the 1,590 covid-19 deaths reported by the Health Department from Jan. 18 to Wednesday.

MASKS RECOMMENDED

In a series of tweets Thursday, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Cam Patterson cited the delta variant as a reason for even people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in indoor public places.

He said people such as him and his wife and teenage children, all of whom are fully vaccinated, still have a "small but meaningful risk of having asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic COVID-19 infections."

"It seems that the probability of this occurring is higher with the more transmissible Delta variant," Patterson, a cardiologist, said. "If I or any of my family gets an asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, we can still transmit the virus to others."

He said that poses risks for the roughly 65% of Arkansans who aren't fully vaccinated as well as vaccinated people with compromised immune systems because of renal disease, organ transplants or other reasons.

"The Delta variant is serious--we are seeing this @uamshealth & across the state--a much higher percentage in the ICUs, on ventilators, on heart-lung bypass & a much higher percentage this time in young otherwise healthy individuals," Patterson said.

"The odds are that we are going to have a much rougher experience with COVID-19 over the next several months than we have experienced in the first 18 months of the pandemic."

Romero said he didn't disagree with Patterson's recommendation despite guidance issued by the CDC in May saying that people who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in most situations.

He noted that the delta variant is thought to be 30%-50% more transmissible than the alpha variant from the United Kingdom, which is 30%-50% more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain.

"In an environment like ours, which isn't the environment that the CDC was talking about, where we're seeing widespread transmission of a highly transmissible virus, if you want to protect yourself more, you go the extra yard and you put the mask on when you're indoors, when you go shopping, when you do something like that," Romero said.

VACCINATIONS DROP

At 5,506, the increase on Thursday in vaccine doses Arkansas providers had reported administering was more than 800 fewer than the rise a week earlier, according to Health Department figures.

Already at its lowest level since at least January, the average number of doses administered each over a rolling seven-day period fell to fewer than 3,900.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Thursday by 3,201, to 1,285,934, representing about 42.6% of the state's population.

The number who had been fully vaccinated rose by 2,471, to 1,046,644, or about 34.7% of the population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 46th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 49th, ahead of only Mississippi and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 55.2% of people had received at least one dose, and 47.7% were fully vaccinated.

INMATES INFECTED

Arkansas' cumulative count of cases rose Thursday to 354,305.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the number of cases among inmates at prisons rose by 17, with most occurring among new inmates who were tested upon arrival.

Two lockups in Malvern had the most new cases: the Ouachita River Unit, which had eight, and the Omega Supervision Sanction Center, which had seven.

In Pine Bluff, the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility and the Barbara Ester Unit each had one new case.

Among the four prisons with new cases, the Omega center had the largest number of cases that were considered active, 46, followed by the Ouachita River Unit, which had 30.

Statewide, the number of people who have ever been hospitalized with confirmed infections rose Thursday by 73, to 17,200.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator rose by 10, to 1,747.