14-year-old victorious at spelling

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La. , was named winner of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the bee's first Black champion.

Avant-garde spelled "Murraya" correctly to win the competition, after conquering words like "retene," "ancistroid" and "depreter" over multiple rounds.

Upon her win, Avant-garde, who is also a talented basketball player, jumped up and down and let out an excited shout as confetti rained down on the stage.

Chaitra Thummala, a 12-year-old from Frisco, Texas, and Bhavana Madini, a 13-year-old from New York City, came in second and third.

The competition marked the bee's return after the coronavirus forced its cancellation last year.

Signs of the pandemic were still apparent at the event, which was considerably smaller compared with past years.

Only 11 finalists traveled to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where the final rounds were held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Preliminary rounds, typically held in the days leading up to the spelling bee finals, had instead been held virtually over the past several weeks.

On Thursday night, the finalists -- most of them still too young to be eligible for a vaccine -- wore masks any time they were not at the microphone and sat in chairs spaced several feet from one another. A limited number of people, mostly nervous family members, were in the audience.

Still, spellers said they were grateful to have an in-person bee once again, which in typical years is as much a chance for the spellers to form friendships as it is a competition.

"Thank you so much for this opportunity. It's been -- we really needed the spelling bee this year and I'm really thankful for this opportunity," speller Avani Joshi, a 13-year-old from Illinois, said upon his elimination on the word "gewgaw."

The competition sped along compared with past years. By the end of the first round Thursday night, only six spellers remained, and the entire event wrapped up within two hours.