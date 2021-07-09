15 states, maker of painkiller reach deal

Fifteen states have reached an agreement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, that would pave the way toward a settlement of at least $4.5 billion and resolve thousands of opioid cases.

The states decided late Wednesday to drop their opposition to Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization plan, in exchange for a release of millions of documents and an additional $50 million from members of the Sackler family, the company's owners.

The agreement was contained in a late-night filing by a mediator in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y.

The settlement extracts concessions that will be added to a comprehensive proposal now being voted upon by more than 3,000 plaintiffs, including cities, counties, tribes and states, which sought to hold Purdue and its owners responsible for their role in the opioid epidemic. In the past two decades, more than 500,000 Americans have died from overdoses of prescription and illegal opioids.

Trials against other opioid manufacturers and drug distributors are underway.

Nearly two years ago, the Sacklers proposed paying $3 billion in cash to settle rapidly increasing litigation. Both the company and family members had resisted releasing the full trove of documents, including hundreds of thousands of work emails and communications with attorneys, reaching back 20 years. According to Wednesday night's filing, Purdue and the Sacklers will now release some 33 million documents.

The Sacklers' contribution to a deal has risen to $4.5 billion, plus an additional $225 million in a civil settlement with the federal Department of Justice, for which they admit no wrongdoing.

Purdue Pharma will distribute $500 million as soon as the company emerges from bankruptcy.

The two branches of the Sackler family said in a statement: "This resolution to the mediation is an important step toward providing substantial resources for people and communities in need. The Sackler family hopes these funds will help achieve that goal."

According to the proposed settlement, the Sacklers would pay $4.325 billion. Trustees appointed by a national opioid abatement fund would oversee Sackler charitable arts trusts worth at least $175 million. Those funds would go toward addressing the opioid crisis.

The Sacklers will still have nine years to make payments, but the new agreement includes an enhanced schedule.

The Sacklers, who are now barred from participating in the opioid business, will be forbidden to seek naming rights to places like hospitals and museums until they have paid all their opioid debts and exited their worldwide opioid-related businesses. The family name had been widely displayed before public pressure forced some institutions to strip the Sackler name from their buildings.

According to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been investigating Purdue's role in the opioid epidemic, the net assets of the Sackler family are roughly $11 billion, in large measure because of profits from Purdue.

15 STATES

States that have signed on to the settlement include Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Nine states -- California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington -- and the District of Columbia continue to oppose the agreement.

Thousands of creditors have until Wednesday to vote on Purdue's reorganization plan. The company has been seeking approval from an overwhelming majority, hoping to set the plan in motion, which would also include initial payments to funds for plaintiffs.

In a statement Thursday, the company said, "We will continue to work to build even greater consensus for our plan of reorganization, which would transfer billions of dollars of value into trusts for the benefit of the American people and direct critically needed medicines and resources to communities and individuals nationwide who have been affected by the opioid crisis."

The settlement, brokered by a court-appointed mediator, addresses an issue that loomed large over nearly two years of bitter legal battles: whether individual members of the Sackler family, who oversaw Purdue's operations and sat on its board of directors, could be sued. Although Purdue's bankruptcy filing halted lawsuits against the company, the Sacklers themselves did not seek bankruptcy protection. But in exchange for their cash payments, they insisted that they too be released from any lawsuits.

AUG. 9 HEARING

If Judge Robert Drain, who is presiding over the bankruptcy proceedings, certifies the plan after a confirmation hearing Aug. 9, as is now widely expected in light of the latest agreement, family members and the company would be shielded from further opioid-related lawsuits.

Neither the overall bankruptcy plan, which runs to about 350 pages, nor the latest settlement preclude states from pursuing the Sacklers criminally, although such prosecutions would be challenging to mount.

At a news conference Thursday announcing the settlement, the attorneys general from Massachusetts, New York and Minnesota noted that they had asked the Sacklers for years to admit culpability and to apologize, but that family members refused.

The government lawyers said that rather than spend years in pursuit of more money to address the dire needs created by the opioid epidemic, they agreed to stand down to free up funds faster.