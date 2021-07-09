2 men die in Conway, Sheridan accidents

A 31-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon when his moped was run over by a pickup on Sinai Road in Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

About 5 p.m., Francis Doyle, of Conway, was riding a 2020 Tao Tao moped eastbound on the street when he crossed into the westbound lane while negotiating a curve and the moped fell on its side, the report read. An oncoming 2008 Ford F250 attempted to veer around the moped but was unsuccessful, it states.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the summary read.

A pedestrian died Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while jogging along the U.S. 167 bypass in Sheridan, state police reported.

Roy Lamb, 67, of Sheridan was struck by a 2018 Dodge that was backing up on the highway's southbound shoulder about 9:36 a.m., the report read.

He was transported to UAMS, where he died from his injuries, according to the report. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the incident, which was investigated by the Sheridan Police Department.