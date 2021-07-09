2 U.S. citizens arrested in Haiti assassination

At least 17 people, including 15 Colombians and two U.S. citizens, were detained in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haitian officials said Thursday night as they paraded the suspects before the news media and asserted that "foreigners" had been involved in the brazen attack.

At a news conference at the headquarters of the national police with the interim prime minister, the American men were described as being of Haitian descent and were identified as Joseph Vincent and James Solages. Haitian security officials had earlier described Solages as a resident of south Florida who had been apprehended Wednesday during the manhunt for the assailants.

The U.S. State Department said earlier Thursday that it was aware of reports that Haitian Americans were in custody but could not confirm or comment.

Four other suspects were killed, Haitian authorities have said, and at least eight more were on the run.

"We are pursuing them. We are asking the public to help us," said Haiti's police chief, Leon Charles, before a phalanx of politicians and police.

Colombia's defense minister, Diego Molano, said the government was cooperating with an official request from Interpol, the global police agency, for information about the detained suspects. He added that initial information suggests that those being detained are retired Colombian servicemen.

The detainees were lined up at the news conference Thursday night in handcuffs, some showing signs of injuries. A table displayed at least 10 Colombian passports, along with automatic weapons, sledgehammers and saws.

Haiti's interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, said a group of foreigners had entered the country to kill the president "in a cowardly fashion."

"They forgot something," he said. "You may kill the president, but you cannot kill his dreams, you cannot kill his ideology, and you cannot kill what he was fighting for. That's why I'm determined for President Jovenel Moise's family, friends and allies, and the Haitian population, to get justice."

Angry civilians have joined in the hunt, capturing some suspects themselves and setting afire vehicles thought to have been used in the attack. Haiti is now basically under martial law after Joseph declared a state of siege that allows the police and members of security forces to enter homes, control traffic and take special security measures. It also forbids meetings meant to excite or prepare for disorder.

The rapidly evolving crisis deepened the turmoil and violence that has gripped Haiti for months, threatening to tip one of the world's most troubled nations further into lawlessness. Questions swirled about who might have been behind such a brazen attack and how they eluded the president's security detail to carry it out.

There were reports of fighting between suspects and security forces throughout the day.

"There is this void now, and they [the Haitian people] are scared about what will happen to their loved ones," said Marlene Bastien, executive director of the Family Action Network Movement, a group that helps people in Miami's Little Haiti community.

She called on the Biden administration to take a more active role in supporting attempts at national dialogue in Haiti with the aim of holding free, fair and credible elections.

Marco Destin, 39, on Thursday was walking to see his family in Port-au-Prince since no buses were available. He was carrying a loaf of bread for them because they had not left their house since the president's killing out of fear for their lives.

"Everyone at home is sleeping with one eye open and one eye closed," he said. "If the head of state is not protected, I don't have any protection whatsoever."

Gunfire rang out intermittently across the city hours after the killing, a grim reminder of the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia, said gangs were a force to contend with and it isn't certain Haiti's security forces can enforce a state of siege.

"It's a really explosive situation," he said, adding that foreign intervention with a U.N.-type military presence is a possibility.

"Whether [acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph] manages to stay in power is a huge question. It will be very difficult to do so if he doesn't create a government of national unity."

POLITICAL CRISIS

The motivation for the assassination remains unclear.

The country has endured rising violence during a monthslong political stalemate. Moise, a businessman who took office in 2017, ruled by decree after parliament was dissolved in January 2020; opponents and protesters demanded that he step down. Armed gangs with unclear allegiances have seized control of growing portions of the country, terrorizing the population with kidnappings, rapes and killings.

"He had obviously many enemies," said Fatton, who has written extensively on Haiti. "There might have been some degree of complicity on the part of those protecting the president."

Also unclear is who is now in charge of Haiti. Moise had been set to install Ariel Henry, a neurologist, as prime minister Wednesday to replace Joseph -- the latest in a revolving door of prime ministers.

It was Joseph who announced Moise's killing Wednesday; he said he was now the head of the government. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Henry appeared to contradict Joseph. "It's an exceptional situation. There is a bit of confusion," he said. "I am the prime minister in office."

The Biden administration said Thursday that it recognizes Joseph as Haiti's acting prime minister.

The leadership vacuum is a potential powder keg in a nation grappling with deepening economic, political and social woes, with gang violence spiking, inflation spiraling, and food and fuel becoming scarcer in a country where 60% of the population earns less than $2 a day.

"The past 30 years have been one calamity after another, and now it is getting more serious," Fatton said. "We have two individuals vying for the position of prime minister. The economy is in terrible shape. The covid situation is deteriorating; no one is vaccinated. And then you have the security situation. The police are completely fragmented, and some members of gangs are former police officers."

Fatton said Haiti -- which was subject to a controversial U.N. stabilization mission between 2004 and 2017 -- could face another such intervention if the security situation worsens.

TROOPS UNLIKELY

The last time Haiti was thrust into turmoil by assassination was 1915, when rebels raided the French Embassy and beat to death President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, ushering in weeks of chaos that triggered a nearly two-decade U.S. military intervention.

With the era of gunboat diplomacy long over, the U.S. is unlikely to deploy troops in the aftermath of the brazen slaying of Moise.

But the Biden administration may nonetheless find itself dragged into the country's increasingly violent political conflict, one that has been building -- if largely ignored by Washington -- for months, and which is now expected to deepen further, with the immediate path forward blurred by intrigue.

"This will get the U.S.' full attention, and that's already a big deal," said Amy Wilentz, the author of a number of books on Haiti. "Up until now, no matter who went to the Americans about Haitian governance and its problems under Moise, they weren't interested in interfering in any way except to support him."

Moise had been ruling by decree for more than a year after repeatedly postponing elections in a bitter standoff with opponents while desperate Haitians suffered at the mercy of the violent gangs whose power has proliferated in recent years.

He nonetheless appeared to be on his way out, having set Sept. 26 to hold elections for president and parliament. The electoral timetable was backed by the Biden administration, though it rejected plans to hold a constitutional referendum -- currently scheduled for the same day -- that has been opposed by critics who say any vote organized by the government will be fundamentally flawed and lack credibility.

The Biden administration gave no indication of its next policy moves in the aftermath of Moise's death other than to say it will support an investigation to determine who was behind it. So far, there are few clues.

But Moise's allies say the president's recent decision to go after Haitian "oligarchs" who grew rich on state contracts in electricity and other sectors earned him enemies who have the means to carry out such a well-organized attack, one that authorities say involved Spanish and English-speaking mercenaries posing as U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

'WHERE WERE THEY?'

Late Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Joseph to offer his condolences.

"It is still the view of the United States that elections this year should proceed," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The U.S. has influenced political events in Haiti throughout its history -- deploying troops, funding development projects and boosting would-be leaders.

Despite $13 billion in international aid spent on state building since the country's devastating 2010 earthquake, its democracy remains fragile, corruption is rampant and inequality that has left millions struggling to eat is growing worse.

"The United States, for reasons that elude me, does not see that," said Monique Clesca, a Haitian writer and retired United Nations official, from her home in the hills above the capital, not far from where the president was killed. "It's to the point that -- I think I tweeted yesterday -- is it because we are Black?"

To underscore her criticism of the U.S.' frequent neglect, Clesca referred to a shooting rampage just last week in Haiti's capital that was met with silence by Haiti's international partners. Fifteen people, including a journalist and a well-known political activist, were among the dead.

"I didn't hear Joe Biden. I didn't hear Boris Johnson," she said. "Where were they?"

Information for this article was contributed by Anatoly Kurmanaev, Rick Gladstone, Catherine Porter, Andre Paulte and Harold Isaac of The New York Times; by Widlore Merancourt, Anthony Faiola and Rachel Pannett of The Washington Post; by Joshua Goodman, Matt Lee, Trenton Daniel, Evens Sanon, Danica Coto and Pierre-Richard Luxama of The Associated Press; and by Jacqueline Charles and Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald (TNS).

People protest Thursday in Port-au-Prince over the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Haiti is plagued by violent gangs, and the ability of its security forces to enforce the peace is uncertain. (AP/Joseph Odelyn)