2-year-old girl shot Sunday morning

A 2-year-old girl who was reportedly shot in the neck while riding in a car in Pine Bluff on Independence Day was in a Little Rock hospital Thursday after suffering serious injuries, according to police.

The girl, who was identified on social media as Saige Pugh, underwent surgery for three hours Thursday at Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to her father, Shamond Pugh Jr., 22. He later posted on social media that the surgery had been successful.

Pugh said the bullet had struck Saige on the side of her neck, damaging two vertebrae and her spinal cord, and then traveled down into the upper part of her left lung. For now, he said, Saige could move her head and shoulders but could not move from the waist down.

"They don't know how serious it is, and they won't know until the swelling goes down in her neck," Pugh said. "But right now, she can't walk or move her legs."

Pugh said his daughter was also having some trouble breathing, although she seemed to be improving.

Sgt. Sabrina D. Washington said she was at Jefferson Regional Medical Center at 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a car with its emergency flashers on came into the emergency room parking lot, according to a report released Thursday by the Pine Bluff Police Department. A 22-year-old woman entered the hospital with a small child, the report states.

Police said Washington was then called into the emergency room because the child had been shot.

Washington went to the car to talk to the girl's mother, Assata Dotson, 22, who told police that she and the other woman had been out and had picked up Saige at Dotson's sister's house on Park Place. The three of them were traveling on South Georgia Street when, near the intersection of East 21st Avenue, they heard "a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot," according to the report.

The mother said she turned to look at her daughter who had a "shocked" look on her face and blood on the left side of her neck.

Pugh said Saige was flown to Children's Hospital later Sunday. He also said he was not pleased with the way the Pine Bluff Police Department has handled the case, saying the investigation has been lacking.

"They didn't do anything until four days after the shooting," Pugh said. "I'm not satisfied with any of that right now. They haven't helped, and I don't know if they are investigating anything or not. They haven't reached out, and it hasn't been on the news. They only issued a statement after we spoke up ourselves."

Lt. David DeFoor said the reason for the four-day delay in getting out a press release on the incident was because the department's detective division had not alerted the public information office about what had happened.

Despite that time lag, however, police have been looking into the incident, he said.

"There's a lot going on with that investigation that I can't discuss because it is an open investigation," DeFoor said.

Asked if he could talk about where the gunshot might have come from, DeFoor said he could not.

"The investigation is ongoing," he said, "and that's one of the key points they are looking at. That's one of the big things in question."

Police are asking for help as the department investigates the shooting.

"We are asking anyone who even thinks they might have information to contact the Detective Division," police said in the press release. "Anyone that was in the area of 21st and Georgia St. around 3:30 a.m. is asked to try and remember anything that might be able to identify who is responsible for this."

The Detective Division can be reached at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook Messenger through the department's Facebook page.

Assata Dotson, mother of 2-year-old Saige Pugh, told police it was at this intersection where she heard the gunshot that injured her child. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)