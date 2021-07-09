AAA set to induct new Hall members

The Arkansas Activities Association will officially welcome 15 new members to its Hall of Fame tonight with a banquet at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
The AAA Hall of Fame was created in 1995 behind the joint effort of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and the Arkansas Officials Association. The Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association combined with the pair in 2013 to form the current organization.
The 2021 class is highlighted by several successful coaches, most notably Billy Joe Murray and Ellis "Scooter" Register.
Murray, who was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year, was a standout basketball player at Arkansas Tech. He averaged 18.5 points per game and ranks seventh on the school's all-time scoring list. He later went on to coach at Altheimer, Crawfordsville and Earle.
Over 36 years as a head coach, Murray's team captured seven state championships, with the final half dozen coming during his 11 seasons at Earle (2008, 2010, 2012, 2016-18). Murray also won a high school state title in 1973 at Morrilton as a player.
Register had a similarly lengthy career as a football coach. Register spent 43 years on the sideline, 28 as a head coach, compiling a 172-143-1 mark with Little Rock McClellan (1990-94), El Dorado (1995-2002), Little Rock Catholic (2003-09) and Little Rock Central (2010-17).
Register's squads reached two state championship games and won or shared five conference championships.
2021 Arkansas Activities Association Hall of Fame Class
Name;School(s);Sport(s)/Role
Kathleen Bell;Texarkana;Cheerleading, volleyball and gymnastics
Jerry Bridges;Cabot, Fort Smith Southside, Morrilton, Caddo Hills, Morrilton;Boys basketball
Bill Carver;Springdale;Official
Jim Cox;Fordyce;Football
David Daniel;Jonesboro;Athletic director
Edwin Gene Etheridge;Alexander;Official
A.C. Freyburger;Conway;Official
Billy Joe Murray;Earle, Crawfordsville, Altheimer;Boys and girls basketball
Ernie Murry;Benton;Official
Larry Moore;Clarksville;Official
Joe Nooner;West Memphis;Track and field
Ellis “Scooter” Register;McClellan, El Dorado, Catholic, Central;Football
Boyd Shelton;Bentonville, Leachville, Weiner, Newark;Boys basketball
Dr. Sid Simpson;Pine Bluff;Athletic director
Lou Wood;Flippin;Official