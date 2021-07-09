AAA set to induct new Hall members

The Arkansas Activities Association will officially welcome 15 new members to its Hall of Fame tonight with a banquet at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The AAA Hall of Fame was created in 1995 behind the joint effort of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and the Arkansas Officials Association. The Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association combined with the pair in 2013 to form the current organization.

The 2021 class is highlighted by several successful coaches, most notably Billy Joe Murray and Ellis "Scooter" Register.

Murray, who was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year, was a standout basketball player at Arkansas Tech. He averaged 18.5 points per game and ranks seventh on the school's all-time scoring list. He later went on to coach at Altheimer, Crawfordsville and Earle.

Over 36 years as a head coach, Murray's team captured seven state championships, with the final half dozen coming during his 11 seasons at Earle (2008, 2010, 2012, 2016-18). Murray also won a high school state title in 1973 at Morrilton as a player.

Register had a similarly lengthy career as a football coach. Register spent 43 years on the sideline, 28 as a head coach, compiling a 172-143-1 mark with Little Rock McClellan (1990-94), El Dorado (1995-2002), Little Rock Catholic (2003-09) and Little Rock Central (2010-17).

Register's squads reached two state championship games and won or shared five conference championships.