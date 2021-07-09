Afghan exit now Aug. 31, Biden says

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan will end Aug. 31, delivering an impassioned argument for exiting the nearly 20-year war without sacrificing more American lives even as he bluntly acknowledged there will be no "mission accomplished" moment to celebrate.

Biden pushed back against the notion the U.S. mission has failed but also noted that it remains unlikely the government would control all of Afghanistan after the U.S. leaves. He urged the Afghan government and the Taliban, which he said remain as formidable as they did before the war, to reach a peace agreement.

"We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," Biden said in a speech from the White House's East Room. "Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future."

The administration in recent days has sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it's an "unwinnable war" and one that "does not have a military solution." On Thursday he amplified the justification of his decision even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant portions of the country.

"How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?" Biden said to those calling for the U.S. to extend the military operation. He added, "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1T4yB29Ks0]

Biden also pledged to relocate thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who served alongside U.S. troops and now fear for their lives and the safety of their families, adding that some relocation flights would begin as early as this month.

Former President Donald Trump's administration had negotiated a deal with the Taliban to end the U.S. military mission by May 1. Biden after taking office announced U.S. troops would be out by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack, which al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden plotted from Afghanistan, where he had been given refuge by the Taliban.

With U.S. and NATO ally forces rapidly drawing down in the past week, there was growing speculation that U.S. combat operations effectively already have ended. But by setting Aug. 31 as the drawdown date, the administration nodded to the reality that the long war is in its final phase, while providing itself some cushion to deal with outstanding matters.

The administration has yet to complete talks with Turkey on an arrangement for maintaining security at the Kabul airport and is still ironing out details for the potential evacuation of thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. military operation.

Biden said prolonging U.S. military involvement, considering Trump had already agreed to withdraw, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops and NATO allies.

"The Taliban would have again begun to target our forces," Biden said. "The status quo was not an option. Staying meant U.S. troops taking casualties. American men and women. Back in the middle of a civil war. And we would run the risk of having to send more troops back in Afghanistan to defend our remaining troops."

The president added that there is no "mission accomplished" moment as the U.S. war comes to an end.

"The mission was accomplished in that we got Osama bin Laden and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world," he said. U.S. forces killed bin Laden in 2011.

U.S. forces this week vacated Bagram Airfield -- the U.S. epicenter of the conflict to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 2001 terrorist attacks that triggered the war.

Remaining U.S. troops are now concentrated in Kabul, the capital. The Pentagon said the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, is expected to end his tour of duty this month.

HELPING THE HELPERS

Answering questions from reporters after his remarks, Biden said Kabul falling to the Taliban would not be an acceptable outcome. The president also pushed back against the notion that such a scenario was certain.

"Do I trust the Taliban? No," Biden said. "But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war."

The West hopes Taliban gains will be confined mostly to rural areas, with the Afghan government and its allies retaining control of the cities where much of Afghanistan's population resides. And while the Taliban remain a major power in the country, the government's supporters hope Afghans will work out the Taliban role in the post-U.S. Afghanistan power structure more through political than military means, partly through the inducements of international legitimacy, aid and other support.

Asked whether rampant corruption within the Afghan government contributed to the failure of achieving the sort of stability that his predecessors and American military commanders envisioned, Biden didn't exactly dismiss the notion. "The mission hasn't failed -- yet."

Biden continues to face pressure from congressional lawmakers to offer further detail on how he intends to go about assisting thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. military as translators, drivers and in other jobs. Many are fearful they will be targets of the Taliban once the U.S. withdrawal is complete.

The president said to those who helped the American war effort, "There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose. We will stand with you, just as you stood with us."

He added that 2,500 Afghans have been granted special immigrant visas since he took office in January. But the administration released few new details.

John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, said the Defense Department is looking at military installations overseas that it can use to temporarily house interpreters and their families while they await visas. He declined to name them but said senior defense officials will seek flexibility to accommodate a number that could fluctuate.

So far, he said, the numbers of those who have decided to leave Afghanistan are not so high that they can't be handled with a range of installations.

Among the options on the table are military installations in the Middle East and Guam, an administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Kirby said chartered flights would be the "preferred option" for moving the Afghans.

Keith Saddler, a senior official with the nonprofit organization No One Left Behind, which advocates for the safety of the interpreters and others, said he was glad to hear Biden commit to helping them, but "I would like to hear more details about when, how and where they will be adjudicated so that we can prepare to support them when they get to the United States."

Still, the president faced Republican criticism after his speech.

"The Taliban is gaining more ground by the day, and there are targets on the backs of our people and our partners," said Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "But rather than taking the opportunity to reassure the American people there are sufficient plans in place to keep American diplomats and our Afghan partners safe, President Biden only offered more empty promises and no detailed plan of action."

Biden noted that as a senator he was skeptical about how much the U.S. could accomplish in Afghanistan and had advocated for a more narrowly tailored mission. He argued that the U.S. objectives were completed long ago.

"We went for two reasons: one, to bring Osama bin Laden to the gates of hell, as I said at the time," Biden said. "The second reason was to eliminate al-Qaida's capacity to deal with more attacks on the United States from that territory. We accomplished both of those objectives. Period.

"That's why I believe this is the right decision and quite frankly overdue."

TALIBAN INROADS

In Afghanistan on Thursday, the Taliban seized another key Afghan border crossing, this time with Iran, according to an Afghan official and Iranian media.

It was the third border crossing the insurgents have taken in the past week, after previously seizing crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Taliban wins have caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, has called up reservists to reinforce that country's southern border with Afghanistan.

An Afghan official said the Taliban on Thursday took control of the Islam Qala crossing point in western Herat province. The official, who is in Herat, spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information to reporters.

Afghan soldiers in the border area of Islam Qala -- a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran -- fled from their positions, crossing into Iran for refuge, Iranian media outlets reported. The crossing is about 75 miles west of the city of Herat, the provincial capital.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted to confirm the taking of Islam Qala and said Taliban fighters entered the town itself and were greeted warmly by the residents. Mujahid also posted a video purporting to show Taliban riding on the back of trucks and shooting into the air in celebration as a crowd of men cheered them on.

Since mid-April, when Biden announced the end to Afghanistan's "forever war," the Taliban have made strides throughout the country.

But their most significant gains have been in the north, a traditional stronghold of the U.S.-allied warlords who helped defeat the Taliban in 2001. In Badakhshan province, many districts fell without a fight.

The Taliban now control roughly a third of all 421 districts and district centers in Afghanistan. Their victories also are putting pressure on provincial cities and taking away government control of key transportation routes.

MOSCOW MEETING

Also Thursday, a delegation of the Taliban visited Moscow to offer assurances that their quick gains on the ground do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Kremlin envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, met with the delegation to express concern about the escalation and tensions in northern Afghanistan. The ministry said Kabulov urged the Taliban "to prevent them from spreading beyond the country's borders."

"We received assurances from the Taliban that they wouldn't violate the borders of Central Asian countries and also their guarantees of security for foreign diplomatic and consular missions in Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Russian officials have expressed concern that the Taliban surge could destabilize the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations north of Afghanistan.

In comments carried by the Russian state Tass news agency, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Sohail Shaheen said the delegation visited Moscow to "assure that we won't allow anyone to use the Afghan territory to attack Russia or neighboring countries."

"We have very good relations with Russia," he was quoted by Tass as saying, adding that the insurgents remain committed to a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan.

Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Soviet troops' withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator, reaching out to feuding Afghan factions as it has jockeyed with the U.S. for influence in the country.

It has hosted several rounds of talks on Afghanistan, most recently in March, that involved the Taliban -- even though Russia has labeled the group a terrorist organization.

Russia this week expressed readiness to support Central Asian nations that are part of the Moscow-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"We will do everything, including using the capacity of the Russian military base on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, in order to prevent any aggressive moves against our allies," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Wednesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Lolita C. Baldor, Hamed Sarfarazi, Rahim Faiez, Nasser Karimi and Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press; and by Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Dan Lamothe, John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Alex Horton, Miriam Berger and Siobhan O'Grady of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)