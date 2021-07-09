Man shot in leg following argument outside Little Rock bank, police say

A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday evening outside a bank on Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, according to police.

Davis Terrance of Alexander reportedly got into an argument with Blake Rawls, 25, at First National Bank, 11101 N. Rodney Parham Road, when Rawls produced a handgun and shot at him, according to a Little Rock police report.

Terrance told officers he ran when the gunfire began and Rawls followed in a vehicle, shooting several more times at him, the report states.

Police said Terrance was struck in the right leg, and collapsed at 1620 Market St. He was brought to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, according to authorities.

Rawls, who is from Little Rock, reportedly fled the scene.

Officers later saw Rawls parked in front of an apartment complex, and he fled when he noticed the police, authorities said.