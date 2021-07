DeValls Bluff, circa 1905: Arkansas’ vast quantity of freshwater mussel shells fed an industry that lasted for much of the first half of the 20th century, making buttons in factories like this one. The buttons were drilled from the shells and shipped nationwide. The advent of plastic buttons brought the end of the Arkansas pearl button industry. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

