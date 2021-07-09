Buffalo River park saw 1.5 million guests in '20

An estimated 1.5 million people visited the Buffalo National River last year, according to a new National Park Service report.

They spent $66.3 million in communities near the park, according to a news release from Cassie Branstetter, a spokeswoman for the national park in north Arkansas.

That spending supported 960 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $76.1 million, wrote Branstetter.

That's an increase over 2019, when 1.3 million visitors spent $59.2 million in communities near the park, said Branstetter. That spending supported 857 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $67.8 million.

"During the covid-19 pandemic, even more folks came out to enjoy the river and the outdoors," said Mark Foust, superintendent of the park.

But last year's numbers were still below 2016, when the Buffalo National River reported a record 1.8 million visitors and visitor spending of $77.6 million.

The 2020 visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists with the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to nps.gov, visitor spending in communities near the Buffalo National River last year included $18.2 million on lodging, $14.9 million on restaurants and $9.9 million on gas.