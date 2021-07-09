City's marketing committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Horizon Ag sets dates for 2 field days

Horizon Ag will host one of two Arkansas field days Aug. 4 at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart. The second session is scheduled for Aug. 12 in Jonesboro at Coleman Farms. Both field days begin at 5 p.m. and include guest speakers and dinner, according to a news release.

"Having two field days in different locations this year should enable farmers to pick the one that works best or is more convenient for them," said Tim Walker, Horizon Ag general manager. "We're very excited that we get to see our customers and business partners across the region in person this summer after covid-19 led to the cancellation of last year's events. We have some great things to show and talk about, like Clearfield variety CLL16, which was first available for commercial planting this year, and new Provisia variety PVL03."

Details: Horizon Ag, 866-237-6167.