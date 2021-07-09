EDITORIAL: Before our eyes

T hings were going swimmingly-ish for a while in Arkansas. Three vaccines helped get the covid-19 infection rates down, and in a matter of weeks the state saw real change in the numbers. The evidence was right before our eyes. Remember? There were even days when Arkansas didn't record a single covid-19 death.

But now our state is in a different spot. On Wednesday, the count of covid-19 cases rose by 1,000. It was the largest daily increase since February. The pandemic everyone thought was in the rear-view mirror is in the passing lane again, working hard to overtake a state that had decreasing hospitalizations and infections only last month.

Why does the virus still thrive? Because that's what viruses do. They mutate, they twist and turn, they do everything in their power to keep infecting more people. Survival is all they know. A virus doesn't sleep, take walks, or eat out. Its only mission is to survive and replicate.

The Washington Post reports that this variant--this Delta mutation--probably accounts for more than half of all new infections in the United States now. And is more easily transmissible. The good news is that the available vaccines are still mightily effective against it. The bad news is that Arkansas is one of the least-vaccinated states.

For some reason, a lot of people here think they don't have to believe all the MDs on the planet because of something they heard on talk radio. For some reason, taking a vaccine in 2021 can be considered following a herd mentality to do a government's bidding--although that wasn't the case a generation ago with the polio vaccines. For some reason, too many of our fellow Arkansans think that getting or not getting a vaccine is some sort of political statement. Although many of them have no problem with annual flu shots. This is where we are as a country.

Health researchers say that because 150 million Americans have been inoculated, they don't expect massive outbreaks of the Delta variety across the country. But they do expect local outbreaks in regions (or counties or cities) where there is a lower percentage of vaccinated people. Hello, Arkansas. Hello, 1,000 new infections.

Arkansas is beyond mask mandates at this point; the Legislature saw to that. Just over one-third of this state is fully vaccinated, and that's far too low. Scientists say herd immunity starts at 70 or 80 percent.

For example, Vermont has an 80 percent vaccination rate. On Wednesday, Vermont's covid-19 dashboard showed five--count 'em, five--new cases of covid-19. The dashboard also showed just four in the hospital with covid-19 and only one in the ICU.

The evidence that these vaccines work is right before our eyes. In Arkansas, 43 percent of folks have received at least one shot. That's half of Vermont's one-shot rate. The difference is startling.

Vaccination rates have been falling in the last couple months. Even with President Biden offering all kinds of incentives (and states as well), the U.S. still missed his 70 percent one-shot vaccination goal on July 4th.

Right now two Americas are emerging. States with high vaccination rates (especially in New England) are doing okay. But states (and counties) with low vaccination rates are seeing infection rates climb in ways they haven't for months.

Look at hospitals. In June, Baxter Regional in Mountain Home said it was restricting visitor access to the Cline Emergency Room because of the rapid rise in local covid-19 cases. You remember hospitals not allowing visitors during the pandemic. Patients died alone, having to say goodbye to loved ones on an iPad. Does Arkansas really want to get back to that place?

T his state needs more shots in arms, and it's going to fall to employers to make vaccination mandatory. Mercy hospitals in Rogers and Fort Smith already announced all workers in its facilities will need to be vaccinated by the end of September.

"What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of CDC data," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy's senior vice president of clinical services. "More than 95 percent of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren't vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives."

The doctor is right. This vaccine is something like a force field. Those who don't have it are more likely to get sick, and seriously sick at that. And pass the virus around before they start showing serious symptoms.

In another couple months, students will be back in school. Fall sports are scheduled. But all that can change. Nobody wants another 2020.

We've seen what the numbers look like at their worst, and it's not a place we're eager to return to. Don't let all the hard-fought progress of clawing our way out of the pandemic go to waste. A vaccine is everybody's best hope. Get it done.