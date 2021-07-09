Explosion, fire hit ship in Dubai port

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Firefighting boats Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that went up in a fiery explosion at Dubai’s main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The Associated Press showed that intensive efforts to cool the Ocean Trader were continuing some 12 hours after the blast at Jebel Ali port, as fireboats doused the area with water. Authorities said the explosion caused no casualties and they were still investigating the cause.

The photos also showed a thin sheen of what appeared to be an oil-water mix spreading from the vessel into the gulf. Dubai authorities reported a “leakage” from the ship, without elaborating. They said the ship had been carrying containers full of unspecified “flammable materials.” The blast, which sent a giant fireball skyward late Wednesday and shook homes and high-rises in several neighborhoods across Dubai, was powerful enough to be seen from space by satellite.

Panicked residents filmed the eerie orange glow over Dubai’s skyline, reporting trembling walls and windows from more than 15 miles away.

Dubai authorities vigorously sought to stem the fallout from the explosion, praising the “record time” it took firefighters to contain the flames and stressing the crucial port operations had not experienced any disruption.

The port is “running seamlessly,” celebratory headlines in state-linked media declared.

The state-run media office and Dubai police did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Authorities restricted media access to the area, citing the ongoing investigation.

In aerial footage of the aftermath released by the government Thursday, the stricken vessel is visible for just a few seconds before the camera pans to the rest of the vast port.

The small container ship appears charred, with thick plumes of gray smoke still billowing from its containers and blackened debris littering the terminal.