FDA narrows recommended use of new Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday limited the recommended use of a new Alzheimer's drug to patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia from the disease -- a big change from the original label that included everyone with the illness.

The revised label clarifies that Aduhelm, also called aducanumab, is intended for patients with early-stage disease -- the population that participated in clinical trials of the drug, according to statements from the FDA and Biogen, the drug's manufacturer. The drug was approved June 7 --the first Alzheimer's medication cleared since 2003 -- sparking heated debates about whether it slows cognitive decline, as it was intended to do.

The narrower label means the drug might be offered to 1 million or 2 million Alzheimer's patients, rather than the more than 6 million people with Alzheimer's in the United States, Michael Yee, a biotech analyst for the financial services company Jefferies, said in a note to investors.

Yee said the original label led to "negative attention and confusion on who is best suited to get the drug" and raised questions about whether Medicare and private insurers would reimburse for the medication, which has a list price of $56,000 a patient per year.

Some doctors had expressed concern that they would face pressure from desperate families to offer the drug to later-stage patients even though it was not tested on them. Many said they would consider providing it only to earlier-stage patients.

The FDA granted the drug "accelerated approval" based on its effectiveness at removing amyloid plaque from the brain, which the agency said offered a reasonable likelihood that patients could benefit. The agency directed Biogen to verify a benefit to patients in a confirmatory study due in nine years.

The FDA said Thursday in a statement that "it was important to clarify the intent" of the label -- specifically, that any initiation of Aduhelm should occur in patients in the mild cognitive impairment or early dementia stages of Alzheimer's. The agency said that information was included in one section of the label but that it wanted to give it more prominence. The FDA added that "some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment" even if they progress to later stages.

But in a news briefing earlier this month, after the drug was approved, Peter Stein, director of the FDA's Office of New Drugs, said: "It's not expected that this would only be relevant necessarily in early stages because amyloid is a key part, is a hallmark of the disease through its entire course. The expectation is that this drug will provide benefit across that spectrum."