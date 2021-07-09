Federal public harm

While the simple definition of the word "public" relates to ordinary people in general, the contextual application depends on whether those people are viewed as part of a community, a state or a nation.

Public education, for instance, is a national concept and program. Public school is the local learning facility nearest you.

The federal public includes 330 million people, of which 299,999,250 or so do not know each other (based on combining the traditional Dunbar's number of social connections with more recent study estimates of personal networks).

Each town, community or city neighborhood is also its own public, and it is that sphere in which most people live, work, play and otherwise practice their citizenship rights and privileges.

Our free-enterprise market economy recognizes the distinction between different publics, and often capitalizes on it masterfully. Local shops are often tailored to their community, but even big-box chains understand that one size never fits all in a public sense.

When a Walmart in a town like Hardy stocks kayaks and one in Walnut Ridge doesn't, it's not a disservice to or discriminatory act against water enthusiasts in land-bound eastern Lawrence County. It's simply the reality that farmland flatlanders don't buy kayaks at the same rate as residents next door to Spring River do.

The difference in convenience for pursuing that particular activity doesn't constitute a denial. It only represents a practical reality, and is offset by other practical realities that form the full mosaic of the two separate communities that have a number of differences.

The trend in government over the past few decades has been one of expansion not only in budget size but also, more alarmingly, in asserting itself into governing individual lives, private enterprises and public affairs from an exclusively federal perspective.

That is not our history, not by a long shot. That is not how the original states were chartered, and not how the nation grew and prospered. The federal government can take barely any credit for national progress at the public local level, and in fact did virtually nothing for the pioneering generations of citizens who literally built the country from sea to shining sea.

In the book "The Frontiersmen," Allen Eckert tells the story of the remarkable breed of men like Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone and the travails all west-faring families faced back when the frontier was Ohio and Kentucky. What's conspicuously absent in reading about those early pioneers and their lives is any reliance on, or sustenance from, the national government.

Even after the frontiers and territories became states, Washington, D.C., remained a nonfactor in many significant areas of life in early statehood. The federal government didn't build schools or hospitals, and wasn't expected to. Furthermore, it didn't get in the way of local facility construction with regulatory overreach.

In many smaller communities, hospitals often sprang up in response to public health needs, but usually under the private leadership of churches. St. Bernards in Jonesboro, which celebrated its 121st birthday this week, was established by the Olivetan Benedictine Sisters during a malaria outbreak in 1900. The first hospital structure was a house on Matthews Avenue.

Had the bureaucracy in Washington at that time required the Catholic nuns to comply with existing hospital building standards in New York City, for example, St. Bernards couldn't have been built. Had federal rules required care and treatment--including equipment and medical training of staff--on par with hospitals in larger cities, St. Bernards would not have opened, and many local lives would have been lost.

A patient experience at any small-town hospital in the early 1900s couldn't compare with that of Bellevue in New York, which by then was already a large medical campus of multiple buildings.

But that disparity in patient care was never an impediment; a somewhat primitive hospital was still preferred over no hospital at all. Jonesboro wasn't, and still isn't, New York City.

New train stations in small towns weren't expected to compare with Union Station, either, which was fine for all affected. The early passenger trains running country routes in Arkansas bore little resemblance to the sleek versions around large metropolitan cities, but again, they were much better for public transportation than nothing.

Had the early 20th century federal government had the attitude it has today, it would have been a force for ruinous interference involving public services in many communities, and would have stymied local growth and opportunity instead of stimulating it.

Why, then, would we ever expect that same dynamic 100 years later to somehow produce the opposite results?

It's true that federal intervention on a few select issues (civil rights among them) was both needed and productive, albeit more so in some places than others. But just as federal funds and programs may be increased to address issues, they should shrink accordingly as improvements are made.

An ever-enlarging federal government, with ever-expanding control, is incompatible with our traditional idea of independent self-government and our local "public good." As we crest new trillion-dollar federal spending records, that's something to start thinking more about.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.