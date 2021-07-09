Fort Smith Police investigate shooting

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department has begun investigating a suspicious death that took place in the 900 block of Raleigh Street, according to a Friday morning news release.

Aric Mitchell, police department spokesman, confirmed the incident as a shooting in which one man died. However, the man's next of kin has yet to be formally notified.

The department will release more details about its investigation as it is able to do so, the release states. Those with any information are asked to contact the department's criminal investigation division at (479) 709-5100.