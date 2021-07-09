Fundraising event backs soccer project

De QUEEN -- The first "Field of Dreams" fundraiser netted more than $15,000 for the Samaritan Fields Soccer project on Collin Raye Drive here over Fourth of July weekend.

A diverse group of community members collaborated for the July 3 event and celebrated with festival-style vibes, flavorful food, FIFA, inflatables and a night of family-friendly fun, according to a news release.

The money raised came from several sources, including food sales, auction items and T-shirt sales, as well as donations collected from parking for the city fireworks show.

Hundreds of area residents attended the event and contributed support for the developing facilities throughout the day, including state Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, along with local business owners and community leaders.

Project organizer Esteban Ochoa reported the total amount raised was $15,898.85, including additional money gathered from a "50/50 day" partnership with Simple Simon's Pizza of De Queen. The "Field of Dreams" fundraiser was designed to drum up support for the project and raise awareness about the community goal of bringing the high school state soccer championship game to De Queen by 2026.

Plans for future fundraisers are already in discussion as the "Field of Dreams" night is set to become an annual event for the Sevier County community. Ongoing construction and maintenance are required for the project, and continual community support will be needed.