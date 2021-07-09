FYI: Sure signs of summer continue with Firefly Fling

Today

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer of Spielberg -- "Raiders of the Lost Ark," 8 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Firefly Fling -- With butterfly stilt walkers from Arkansas Circus Arts, garden fairies, giant bubbles, fairy house building and more, 9 a.m.-noon and again 7-10 p.m. with live music, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$15 for each timed event. 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Fantastical Critters from Ozark Folklore" -- With Susan Young, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Native Plants and Phytoremediation -- With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Story as Memorial -- Writing to Remember, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Local Color Radio Hour" -- A benefit for the Fort Smith Museum of History, 7 p.m., Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Amphitheater in downtown Fort Smith. $5-$15. 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Lucia di Lammermoor," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cendrillon," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Magic Flute," 8 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com