Grants open for county charities

Beginning Saturday, nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may begin applying online for Giving Tree grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15 at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. The Giving Tree Grant program is the foundation's signature grant cycle supporting a broad range of projects to meet immediate local needs, according to a news release.

"Our Giving Tree grants will generally range from $500 to $4,000," said Lawrence Fikes, the foundation's executive director. "Last year, our application process resulted in a total of $83,650 grants awarded. Our board members want to fund worthy programs designed to enhance the quality of life in our community."

Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grant-making committee from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2020 must complete a grant report to be considered for this current grant cycle, according to the release.

In addition to Giving Tree grants, this year, the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation also has two special funding initiatives:

JRMC Community Health Endowment

For organizations providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues, Jefferson Regional Medical Center has created the JRMC Community Health Endowment in accordance with the medical center's goal to bring quality healthcare to the people of Southeast Arkansas. The foundation's grants committee evaluate proposals. Applicant organizations are those that serve residents of Jefferson County and surrounding counties including Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln.

Early Literacy grants

Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Applicants who fit into this focus area should apply through a special application available online. Look for the application form titled "Early Literacy."

Proposals for Early Literacy grants should be aimed at increasing local students' early literacy through one or more of the five focus areas of the Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading: 1) parent and community engagement, 2) school readiness, 3) classroom instruction, 4) chronic absence prevention and intervention, or 5) summer learning loss prevention. Emphasis should be on children up to eight years old.

Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. Contributions to the community foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible. Details: https://www.arcf.org.