Gravette celebrates with fireworks, food trucks, patriotic music

GRAVETTE -- Gravette celebrated Independence Day with a fireworks show Saturday.

This was the second year the show was held just east of the high school campus.

Fireworks were ignited beginning at dark, and a series of colorful bursts of light illuminated the sky for almost a quarter of an hour.

Lion Drive was closed to through-traffic and food trucks from Hot Rods Classic BBQ, K'Zoli's Italian Oven and Iceology Shaved Ice set up across from the new high school gym and provided snacks, snow cones and drinks for visitors.

Brian Parish, with Century Sounds in Fayetteville, was the announcer for the evening's events and provided a background of patriotic music to accompany the show.

Visitors, young and old, came out to enjoy the show, with spectators setting up chairs in the GHS parking lot and others reclining in grassy areas around the stadium and gym. Vehicles filled the parking lot at Lion Stadium, and others lined the streets in neighboring housing developments.

Many families carried on the celebration with individual fireworks displays in their yards and city streets. Flaming projectiles were visible all around town, and the sounds of exploding fireworks could be heard until almost midnight.