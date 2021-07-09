Gun in pants sends Fayetteville felon to prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in federal prison for having a gun.

Marcellius Ricardio Phillips, 38, of Fayetteville was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant Feb. 7 for Phillips' residence for suspected drug trafficking offenses, according to court documents.

Detectives spoke with Phillips outside his home before the search and found a loaded handgun in his pants pocket, the documents said. Phillips is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.