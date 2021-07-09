DEAR HELOISE: We recently had a fire at home, which started with our dryer. The fire department came in a flash and contained the fire, so the damage to our home was minimal. However, the firemen gave me a list of things to look out for to prevent home fires caused by a dryer, and I'd like to share them with your readers.

Always clean out the lint trap after each use. Never dry clothes without a lint trap. Make sure that the dryer vent hose is properly connected and not bent or restricted in any way. Never plug your dryer into any outlet that is not suitable for the dryer. Always have a fire extinguisher on hand in case a fire should start near your dryer.

-- Alison M., Jackson Hole, Wyoming

DEAR HELOISE: My store sells lots of beds and mattresses, but we only sell beds that are well made. If you or your readers are considering buying a bed frame, here are some things you really should consider:

First, make sure that on a queen or king mattress there is a center support under the bed. No matter what a salesperson tells you, this is very important.

Second, always use a washable mattress pad to keep your mattress clean. Invest in a good one.

Once a month, vacuum your mattress to make sure you get any dust mites that might be there.

-- Frank K., Concord, New Hampshire

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I just bought our first home, and we'll be moving in in late July. It's a new home, and I want to keep it looking new, but I have no idea what I can't use the garbage disposal for or if I need to use a drain cleaner once in a while.

-- Carrie P., Radcliff, Kentucky

DEAR READER: Do not use a drain cleaner on the garbage disposal. Most disposals will not take bones, shells from oysters, clams or shrimp. No fruit pits, glass, metal, china or plastic objects. Do not pour grease down your disposal or any drain, not even with hot water running. And best wishes on your new home.

DEAR HELOISE: I had a few old socks that I hated to toss out, so I use them by slipping them over a fly swatter, and I use them to clean under my dishwasher, refrigerator and the heavy dresser in my bedroom. Then I just remove the sock and throw it in the wash.

-- Grace H., Fayetteville, North Carolina

DEAR HELOISE: This summer, lots of people will be taking long drives with their kids in the back seat. Kids get bored easily, so after you've exhausted the sing-along, try the license plate game. You spot a car with a license plate that has letters on it and make a sentence out of it. For example: NKH might be "Nana's Kind Heart," or MCB might be "My Cat is Black." This also has a way of increasing their vocabulary, besides entertaining them.

-- June W., Midland, Michigan

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com