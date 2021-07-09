Happy birthday: Do you feel the nearness of helpers seen and unseen? You'll use your charm to carve out strategic advantages.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you stayed where you belong all of the time, your life would feel small and stale. Keep in mind that new things are inherently uncomfortable; better not to read anything more into it. Your zone of comfort is expanding. That's all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your body adapts to your moods and glues to your personality. Today your body's unconscious language will express loudly what you want to convey and also what you may wish to keep silent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Courage isn't something you need to find or develop. You already have an entire swimming pool of it inside you. When it's time to be brave, just dip your cup in and draw some up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll learn a lot about someone through a typical, appropriate line of questioning. Off-the-wall, playful questions will teach you even more about the sensibility and humor (or lack thereof) you're dealing with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's no call right now for a big change. What would it look like if the next 24 hours were a lot like your life, only happier? Imagining such a thing will show you where you could make a small but effective shift.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The opportunities will be swept up by those with a responsive attitude. Before you step into the arena, you'll put yourself in the mindset to take in your surroundings, be decisive and swiftly act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your mind is open, and your appetites are hearty. You're primed to listen, learn and discover the outside world, led by a small internal voice of intuition. It's the compass you can trust.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Keep in mind that some audiences are better than others. If you want the good ones, don't pander and provide for the lesser ones. An engaged audience will bring their curiosity and much more to the room.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The thick of the drama is not an actionable position. Rise up. From a higher vantage, you'll see what the situation needs and get ideas about how to serve the interests of those involved and form a suitable contribution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People will tend to do what is easy for them. The ones who do more are stronger and probably more experienced and versatile and still doing what's easy for them. When people risk for you, it's a gift worth acknowledging.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your fears and doubts are seductive. Ignore them. Keep coming back to your plan instead. Revisit; tweak; revel in it. The plan will excite you and galvanize your powers, sealing your every move together.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Like magicians engaging in the art of misdirection to pull off an illusion, people in relationships will direct attention to their contributions, talents and beneficial qualities... which is a small subfocus of all there is to be seen and known.